Cricket: Australia paceman Starc cleared of serious injury
#Sports News
December 20, 2017 / 3:24 AM / 6 days ago

Cricket: Australia paceman Starc cleared of serious injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Mitchell Starc remains in doubt for the Boxing Day test against England with a bruised heel but scans have cleared the Australia pace spearhead of serious injury, the team said on Wednesday.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia, December 15, 2017. England's Jonny Bairstow watches as Australia's Mitchell Starc appeals unsuccessfully for LBW during the second day of the third Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Left-armer Starc bowled with the heel problem in the third test at the WACA on Monday as Australia wrapped up an innings and 41-run win over England to reclaim the Ashes with two matches to spare.

“Starc had a scan in Sydney which confirmed bruising on his heel. He will still travel to Melbourne with the squad as planned and will be reassessed ahead of the test,” the team said in a media release.

Starc is comfortably the top wicket-taker for the series, with 19 victims from the three matches.

Jackson Bird is the reserve seamer in the Australia squad.

Steve Smith’s side will look to extend their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series when the fourth test starts Dec. 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Rory Carroll

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
