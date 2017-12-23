FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket: England's Stokes ends Canterbury stint, returning to UK
Sections
Featured
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
India to leapfrog UK and France in 2018: report
India to leapfrog UK and France in 2018: report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 23, 2017 / 3:38 AM / 3 days ago

Cricket: England's Stokes ends Canterbury stint, returning to UK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Suspended England all-rounder Ben Stokes has ended his stint in New Zealand domestic cricket and is returning to the United Kingdom for “family reasons,” Canterbury said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England Nets - Brightside Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 23, 2017 England's Ben Stokes during nets Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

Stokes had signed a short-term contract with Canterbury after being omitted from England’s Ashes squad pending the outcome of a police investigation into an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

While Stokes, who was born in Christchurch, had said the trip was to visit family, it fuelled speculation the 26-year-old was preparing for a recall to the Ashes squad.

However, with England handing back the urn after three straight defeats, Saturday’s announcement virtually rules him out of taking part in the remainder of the test series.

Canterbury CEO Jez Curwin said Stokes had made a good impression at the club.

“We can’t fault his attitude or his all-round contribution in his time with us and we are sorry that he couldn’t stay with us for longer but Ben knows that he will always find a welcome here should the opportunity arise for him to return,” Curwin said in a statement on the team’s website.

Stokes said he had “thoroughly enjoyed training and playing with Canterbury”.

“It’s a wonderful club and I couldn’t have asked for any more from my time here,” he said in the statement.

The Ashes series continues with the fourth test in Melbourne, starting on Dec. 26, and finishes with the fifth test in Sydney from Jan. 4-8.

While Stokes now looks certain to miss the remainder of the test series, he has been provisionally named in England’s squad for the five-match ODI series against Australia which follows the Ashes.

Writing by Peter Rutherford, Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.