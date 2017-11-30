FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-England's Stokes signs with New Zealand side Canterbury
#Cricket News
November 30, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 2 days ago

Cricket-England's Stokes signs with New Zealand side Canterbury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Suspended England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a short-term deal with New Zealand province Canterbury and will be available to play for the team on Sunday.

“After the approach from Ben’s representatives everything has happened very quickly for us to the extent that we are now delighted to welcome Ben into the team,” Canterbury Cricket Association Director of Cricket Gary Stead said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

