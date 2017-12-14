Cricket: Stokes finally hits form in New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Banned England cricketer Ben Stokes finally found some form while playing in New Zealand as he smashed 93 in Canterbury’s domestic Twenty20 match against Otago in Christchurch on Thursday.

Stokes has signed a short-term contract with Canterbury after being banned from the England team by the country’s cricket board pending the outcome of a police investigation into an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The 26-year-old smashed seven sixes and six fours in his 47-ball innings at Hagley Oval as the home team scored 217 for nine in their 20 overs.

The England all-rounder, who was born in Christchurch, had struggled in his few appearances for Canterbury so far, scoring just 36 runs in his three one-day matches and taking one wicket.

Stokes also took a catch and finished with figures of 1-17 from two overs as Canterbury won the game by 134 runs with New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle taking 3-18 in 2.4 overs.