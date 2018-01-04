First session of fifth Ashes test washed out

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Light rain washed out the opening session of the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Lunch was taken early and, weather permitting, the toss will now take place at 12:10 p.m. (0110 GMT) with play starting half an hour later. The weather forecast predicts clearing skies and sunshine for the rest of the day.

Australia have secured the Ashes after taking a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth test in Melbourne was drawn.