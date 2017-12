PERTH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australia defeated England by an innings and 41 runs in the third test at the WACA on Monday to reclaim the Ashes with two matches to spare.

Australia dismissed England for 218 in their second innings before tea to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)