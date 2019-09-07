Cricket: Broad and Archer strike after England avoid follow-on

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - England pacemen Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer struck twice each to reduce Australia to 63-4 in their second innings of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford on Saturday but the tourists were still in control, 252 ahead with six wickets remaining.

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 7, 2019 England's Jofra Archer reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

England narrowly avoided the follow-on after they were bowled out for 301, leaving Australia with an imposing lead and every chance to retain the Ashes.

The series is level at 1-1, with the final test to come at The Oval next week and England again needing to produce the sort of remarkable comeback they delivered in the third test at Headingley to avoid defeat.

Broad, the pick of England’s bowlers in this Test, made the perfect start, trapping David Warner lbw and ensuring a pair for the left-hander, who has been dismissed without scoring by Broad in his last three innings.

Marcus Harris was also leg before to Broad, failing with his review attempt, and when Marnus Labuschagne was trapped in front by Archer, Australia were wobbling at 24-3.

There was no debate about Travis Head’s departure, as Archer sent his middle stump flying and Australia headed into tea with Steve Smith on 14 and Matthew Wade on eight.

England’s first innings crumbled thanks to a fine combined effort from Australia’s pace attack with Josh Hazlewood ending with four wickets and Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins picking up three each.

Left-arm seamer Starc amply justified his inclusion for this Test with the key breakthrough wickets after England resumed on 200 for five.

With the Manchester skies brighter, the hosts added 28 runs before Starc, with the new ball, removed Jonny Bairstow (17) with a peach of a delivery which got through the gap left by the Yorkshireman’s unwise attempt to drive.

Not for the first time, Ben Stokes, the hero of the Headingley comeback was left with the responsibility of saving his country’s innings, but he too fell victim to Starc’s movement, this time off the seam, as he edged to Steve Smith at second slip to fall for 26.

Archer joined Jos Buttler at the crease but scored just one before getting out to a poor shot, edging Cummins to keeper Tim Paine.

Stuart Broad (5) had his off-stump removed by Starc, bringing to the crease Jack Leach, whose famous one not out at Headingley was rewarded with a standing ovation.

It was hardly in the same league of drama but Leach and Buttler put on 18 for the final wicket to narrowly avoid the humiliation of the follow-on before Cummins bowled Buttler for 41.