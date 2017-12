MELBOURNE (Reuters) - England were bowled out for 491 on the first ball of day four of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, taking a first innings lead of 164 runs over Australia.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - MCG, Melbourne, Australia, December 29, 2017. Australian players congratulate England's Alastair Cook as he walks off the ground at the end of England's first innings during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

England opener Alastair Cook carried his bat through the innings and finished on 244 not out, with Pat Cummins taking 4-117 for Australia.