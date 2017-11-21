Factbox: Cricket - First Ashes test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the first test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:

WHERE?

The Gabba, Brisbane - Capacity: 42,000

The Gabba, named for the Woolloongabba suburb that surrounds it, has a been a fortress for Australia in the 28 tests since the West Indies were the last touring team to win there in 1988.

England last won at the ground in 1986 - only their second test victory in Brisbane since World War Two - before the modern concrete bowl replaced the wooden stands and open grass banks.

Steve Harmison’s first-ball delivery to second slip famously set the tone for Australia’s 2006-07 whitewash and Mitchell Johnson’s devastating day two spell 2013-14 triggered another.

A lively, greentop wicket is expected at first, offering pace and bounce for the seamers, with spin coming into play as an attacking option if it stays dry and the strip deteriorates later in the match.

WHEN?

Nov. 23-27. Play starts at 1000 local time (0000 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc

Coach: Darren Lehmann

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 4-5

England win: 5-2

Draw: 7-2

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Brisbane

Matches: 20

Australia wins: 11

England wins: 4

1933 England 6 wickets

1936 England 322 runs

1946 Australia inns & 332 runs

1950 Australia 70 runs

1954 Australia inns & 154 runs

1958 Australia 8 wickets

1962 Match drawn

1965 Match drawn

1970 Match drawn

1974 Australia 166 runs

1978 England 7 wickets

1982 Australia 7 wickets

1986 England 7 wickets

1990 Australia 10 wickets

1994 Australia 184 runs

1998 Match drawn

2002 Australia 384 runs

2006 Australia 277 runs

2010 Match drawn

2013 Australia 381 runs

CURRENT TOUR

Remaining tests:

Second test Dec. 2-6 (0330) Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)

Third test Dec. 14-18 (0230) WACA, Perth

Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground

* Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com