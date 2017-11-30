Factbox: Second Ashes test

REUTERS - Following is a factbox on the second test match between Australia and England, which starts on Saturday:

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - GABBA Ground, Brisbane, Australia, November 26, 2017. England's captain Joe Root misses hitting the ball and is given out LBW during the fourth day of the first Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

WHERE?

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 53,000

The picturesque venue, next to the River Torrens and overlooked by St Peter’s Cathedral, will host the first day-night test in Ashes cricket.

The stadium has borne witness to some of the most dramatic moments in cricket history, including the “Bodyline” test in 1933, when England skipper Douglas Jardine devised a short-pitched bowling strategy to nullify Don Bradman.

England last won an Adelaide test in 2010, when Kevin Pietersen’s elegant 227 sent them on their way to an innings defeat of the hosts, allowing the tourists to open up a 1-0 lead in the series after a stalemate at the Gabba in the opener.

The victory put Australia on the back foot and the hosts would go on to lose the series 3-1.

Adelaide once had a reputation for being one of the best batting surfaces in the world but since the introduction of drop-in wickets in 2013, which have since settled, there has been a dramatic turnaround in the balance between bat and ball.

This year, fast bowlers can count on additional assistance from the moving pink Kookaburra ball under the lights.

WHEN?

Dec. 2-6. Play starts at 1400 local time (0330 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc

Coach: Darren Lehmann

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY

Australia win: 8/11

England win: 11/4

Draw: 5/1

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Adelaide

Matches: 31

Australia wins: 17

England wins: 9

1884 England 8 wickets

1892 England inns & 230 runs

1895 Australia 382 runs

1898 Australia inns & 13 runs

1902 Australia 4 wickets

1904 Australia 216 runs

1908 Australia 245 runs

1912 England 7 wickets

1921 Australia 119 runs

1925 Australia 11 runs

1929 England 12 runs

1933 England 338 runs

1937 Australia 148 runs

1947 Match drawn

1951 Australia 274 runs

1955 England 5 wickets

1959 Australia 10 wickets

1963 Match drawn

1966 Australia inns & 9 runs

1971 Match drawn

1975 Australia 163 runs

1979 England 205 runs

1982 Australia 8 wickets

1986 Match drawn

1991 Match drawn

1995 England 106 runs

1998 Australia 205 runs

2002 Australia inns & 51 runs

2006 Australia 6 wickets

2010 England inns & 71 runs

2013 Australia 218 runs

CURRENT TOUR

First test Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by 10 wickets

Remaining tests:

Third test Dec. 14-18 (0230) WACA, Perth

Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground

*Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com