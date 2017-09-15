FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket: Australia call up Handscomb as cover for injured Finch
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
U.S.
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
MIDDLE EAST
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 15, 2017 / 10:08 AM / a month ago

Cricket: Australia call up Handscomb as cover for injured Finch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi - 20/03/17 - Australia's Peter Handscomb plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

REUTERS - Australian have called up batsman Peter Handscomb to join the one-day international squad in India as cover for injured opener Aaron Finch, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

Finch was rested from Australia’s warm-up match on Tuesday due to a calf injury, which he suffered playing for Surrey in England last month.

“Aaron re-aggravated his pre-existing calf injury during warm-up at training yesterday,” Australian physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

”He has had a scan in Chennai and although we believe it is not a serious recurrence he will not be available for the first few one day matches here in India.

“He will remain with the squad whilst we assess the  injury and establish his return to play timelines.”

While Handscomb has been added to the squad, Finch’s absence could open an opportunity for Travis Head to open the Australian batting alongside David Warner when they face India in the first of five-match ODI series on Sunday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editring by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.