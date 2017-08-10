FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Haddin replaces Blewett as Australia fielding coach
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 10, 2017 / 4:48 AM / 2 months ago

Haddin replaces Blewett as Australia fielding coach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Australian cricket team wicket keeper Brad Haddin announces his retirement from the sport at the Sydney Cricket Ground, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed/files

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former test wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has replaced Greg Blewett as Australia’s fielding coach until the end of 2019, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Haddin, who played 66 tests despite Adam Gilchrist blocking his path into the side until he was 30, has cut his coaching teeth with the Australia A side and Islamabad in the Pakistan Premier League since retiring in 2015.

The 39-year-old, who will work under head coach Darren Lehmann, said he was looking forward to working with what is a relatively inexperienced Australia team.

“I grew up in an era of players like Andrew Symonds and Ricky Ponting who gave Australian cricket a real identity in the standards of world class fielding,” he said in a news release.

”They were the type of players who took it personally if the team wasn’t fielding well and that created a level for the rest of the group to aspire to.

“I want to hold this group accountable to that kind of standard and I believe we have the talent to do that.”

Former test all-rounder Blewett has stepped down to take up a role as under-19 coach at the South Australian Cricket Association, where he played Sheffield Shield cricket for 15 years.

“It has been fantastic having Greg involved in the side,” said Lehmann.

”Brad had a wonderful career as a player for Australia and will bring a multi skill set to our environment.

“His primary focus will be on fielding, carrying on the good work that Greg has done, but will also work very closely with our wicket-keepers.”

Australia next play two tests in Bangladesh in August and September before a one-day series in India and the home Ashes series around the New Year.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.