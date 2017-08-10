FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Hastings suffers foot injury
August 10, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 2 months ago

Australia's Hastings suffers foot injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cricket - Australia Nets - Emirates Old Trafford - 7/9/15 Australia's John Hastings during a training session Action Images via Reuters / Philip Brown Livepic/Files

REUTERS - Australia fast bowler John Hastings has sustained a stress fracture in his foot while playing for English county side Worcestershire and will return home for treatment and rehabilitation.

The 31-year-old, who played for Australia during the Champions Trophy team in June, suffered the injury during Worcestershire’s four-day match against Sussex.

“We sent him for an MRI scan which shows some inflammation through the foot and some stress through a certain bone in his foot,” Worcestershire Head of Medicine and Science Ben Davies said in a statement on the club’s website. (www.wccc.co.uk)

“Cricket Australia have got international cricket coming up. They want John back in their care and will be hoping to get him fit and available for selection.”

Australia have a limited overs tour of India scheduled for September and October before they return home for the Ashes series against England.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

