Cricket: New Perth stadium to host England v Australia ODI

(Reuters) - The new Perth Stadium will host the one-day international between England and Australia on Jan. 28, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a news release on Monday.

Australia’s board had hoped the 60,000-seat venue in Burswood would be ready to host the third Ashes test between the sides from Dec. 14-18 but construction delays ruled that out, with Perth’s traditional WACA ground staging it instead.

“For cricket to host the first major sporting event at Perth Stadium is a huge honour for our sport,” Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Given it’s an Australia-England fixture, we are confident that will be able to celebrate history being made with a sold-out stadium.”

The ODI in Perth will be the fifth and final match of the series, which begins on Jan. 14 following the conclusion of the Ashes the week before.

December’s match is likely to be the last Ashes test played at the WACA, which the local cricket board plans to turn into a boutique ground with a capacity of 10,000-15,000.