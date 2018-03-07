UPDATE 3-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Mar 7 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of between Queensland and Western Australia on Tuesday at Brisbane, Australia Queensland are 146 for 8 Queensland 1st innings Lachlan Pfeffer c Josh Inglis b Liam Guthrie 5 Matthew Renshaw c Simon Mackin b Matthew Kelly 3 Marnus Labuschagne c Jonathan Wells b Ashton Agar 23 Charlie Hemphrey Not Out 60 Sam Heazlett c Josh Inglis b Ashton Agar 18 Jimmy Peirson c Liam Guthrie b Simon Mackin 8 Michael Neser b Simon Mackin 9 Mark Steketee c Marcus Stoinis b Simon Mackin 4 Jack Wildermuth b D'Arcy Short 4 Extras 0b 4lb 5nb 0pen 3w 12 Total (62.3 overs) 146-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Pfeffer, 2-16 Renshaw, 3-63 Labuschagne, 4-91 Heazlett, 5-110 Peirson, 6-127 Neser, 7-138 Steketee, 8-146 Wildermuth To Bat : Swepson, Feldman Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Matthew Kelly 16 7 24 1 1.50 Liam Guthrie 5 1 14 1 2.80 1w Simon Mackin 11 1 32 3 2.91 2w 2nb Marcus Stoinis 10 5 20 0 2.00 3nb Ashton Agar 20 4 52 2 2.60 D'Arcy Short 0.3 0 0 1 0.00 ................................ Umpire Phillip Gillespie Umpire John Ward Match Referee Daryl Harper