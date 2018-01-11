FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cricket News
January 11, 2018 / 11:55 AM / 2 days ago

Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of match 25 between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers on Thursday at Sydney, Australia
.
Sydney Thunder win by 3 runs

 Sydney Thunder  1st innings
 Usman Khawaja     c Michael Klinger b Ashton Agar        85
 Kurtis Patterson  c Cameron Bancroft b Matthew Kelly     14
 Shane Watson      c Matthew Kelly b Tim Bresnan          21
 Callum Ferguson   c Hilton Cartwright b Tim Bresnan      25
 Ben Rohrer        Not Out                                22
 Arjun Nair        Not Out                                 4
 Extras            0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 2w                      4
 Total             (20.0 overs)                        175-4
Fall of Wickets : 1-45 Patterson, 2-84 Watson, 3-138 Khawaja, 4-157 Ferguson
Did Not Bat : Ahmed, Green, Lenton, McClenaghan, Sandhu

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Johnson   4   0  25   0   6.25  1w
 Joel Paris         4   0  28   0   7.00  1w
 William Bosisto    1   0  19   0  19.00
 Matthew Kelly      4   0  32   1   8.00
 Tim Bresnan        3   0  38   2  12.67
 Ashton Agar        4   0  31   1   7.75

 ..............................................................
 Perth Scorchers  1st innings
 William Bosisto    c Fawad Ahmed b Mitchell McClenaghan      9
 Michael Klinger    c Gurinder Sandhu b Chris Green           4
 Cameron Bancroft   Not Out                                  75
 Ashton Turner      lbw Gurinder Sandhu                       3
 Adam Voges         b Fawad Ahmed                             1
 Hilton Cartwright  Not Out                                  65
 Extras             1b 9lb 1nb 0pen 4w                       15
 Total              (20.0 overs)                          172-4
Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Bosisto, 2-25 Klinger, 3-32 Turner, 4-35 Voges
Did Not Bat : Agar, Bresnan, Johnson, Kelly, Paris

 Bowling               Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Gurinder Sandhu        4   0  21   1   5.25
 Mitchell McClenaghan   4   0  53   1  13.25  4w 1nb
 Chris Green            4   0  43   1  10.75
 Fawad Ahmed            4   0  19   1   4.75
 Arjun Nair             4   0  26   0   6.50

 ................................
 Umpire         Phillip Gillespie
 Umpire         Anthony Wilds
 Video          Nathan Johnstone
 Match Referee  David Talalla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
