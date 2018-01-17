FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 11:45 AM / a day ago

Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 17 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 31 between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday at Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide Strikers win by 11 runs

 Adelaide Strikers  1st innings
 Alex Carey       b Jofra Archer          100
 Jake Weatherald  Run Out Jofra Archer     65
 Colin Ingram     Not Out                   4
 Jonathan Wells   lbw Jofra Archer          8
 Jake Lehmann     b Jofra Archer            4
 Extras           0b 4lb 1nb 0pen 1w        6
 Total            (20.0 overs)          187-4
Fall of Wickets : 1-171 Weatherald, 2-171 Carey, 3-183 Wells, 4-187 Lehmann
Did Not Bat : Dean, Neser, Khan, Siddle, Laughlin, Stanlake

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Clive Rose         3   0  22   0   7.33
 D'Arcy Short       3   0  25   0   8.33  1w
 Jofra Archer       4   0  27   3   6.75  1nb
 Tymal Mills        4   0  35   0   8.75
 Cameron Boyce      3   0  32   0  10.67
 Daniel Christian   3   0  42   0  14.00

 ........................................................
 Hobart Hurricanes  1st innings
 Alex Doolan       Not Out                             70
 D'Arcy Short      c Alex Carey b Michael Neser        28
 George Bailey     b Peter Siddle                       7
 Ben McDermott     c Jonathan Wells b Ben Laughlin     45
 Daniel Christian  Run Out Jonathan Wells               2
 Jofra Archer      Not Out                              4
 Extras            5b 7lb 3nb 0pen 5w                  20
 Total             (20.0 overs)                     176-4
Fall of Wickets : 1-45 Short, 2-57 Bailey, 3-159 McDermott, 4-167 Christian
Did Not Bat : Wade, Reardon, Boyce, Rose, Mills

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Colin Ingram     1   0   6   0   6.00
 Billy Stanlake   4   0  25   0   6.25
 Michael Neser    4   0  40   1  10.00  1nb
 Rashid Khan      4   0  35   0   8.75  2w
 Ben Laughlin     4   0  40   1  10.00  1w 1nb
 Peter Siddle     3   0  18   1   6.00  1w 1nb

 ..............................
 Umpire         Greg Davidson
 Umpire         Simon Lightbody
 Video          Claire Polosak
 Match Referee  Peter Marshall
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
