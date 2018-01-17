Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 17 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 31 between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday at Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Strikers win by 11 runs Adelaide Strikers 1st innings Alex Carey b Jofra Archer 100 Jake Weatherald Run Out Jofra Archer 65 Colin Ingram Not Out 4 Jonathan Wells lbw Jofra Archer 8 Jake Lehmann b Jofra Archer 4 Extras 0b 4lb 1nb 0pen 1w 6 Total (20.0 overs) 187-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-171 Weatherald, 2-171 Carey, 3-183 Wells, 4-187 Lehmann Did Not Bat : Dean, Neser, Khan, Siddle, Laughlin, Stanlake Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Clive Rose 3 0 22 0 7.33 D'Arcy Short 3 0 25 0 8.33 1w Jofra Archer 4 0 27 3 6.75 1nb Tymal Mills 4 0 35 0 8.75 Cameron Boyce 3 0 32 0 10.67 Daniel Christian 3 0 42 0 14.00 ........................................................ Hobart Hurricanes 1st innings Alex Doolan Not Out 70 D'Arcy Short c Alex Carey b Michael Neser 28 George Bailey b Peter Siddle 7 Ben McDermott c Jonathan Wells b Ben Laughlin 45 Daniel Christian Run Out Jonathan Wells 2 Jofra Archer Not Out 4 Extras 5b 7lb 3nb 0pen 5w 20 Total (20.0 overs) 176-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-45 Short, 2-57 Bailey, 3-159 McDermott, 4-167 Christian Did Not Bat : Wade, Reardon, Boyce, Rose, Mills Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Colin Ingram 1 0 6 0 6.00 Billy Stanlake 4 0 25 0 6.25 Michael Neser 4 0 40 1 10.00 1nb Rashid Khan 4 0 35 0 8.75 2w Ben Laughlin 4 0 40 1 10.00 1w 1nb Peter Siddle 3 0 18 1 6.00 1w 1nb .............................. Umpire Greg Davidson Umpire Simon Lightbody Video Claire Polosak Match Referee Peter Marshall