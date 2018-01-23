FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 11:50 AM / a day ago

Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 23 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 36 between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars on Tuesday at Sydney, Australia

Sydney Sixers win by 5 wickets

 Melbourne Stars  1st innings
 Peter Handscomb  c Moises Henriques b Carlos Brathwaite      8
 Ben Dunk         b Ben Dwarshuis                             7
 Glenn Maxwell    c Sean Abbott b Carlos Brathwaite          84
 Rob Quiney       st Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon              36
 Seb Gotch        c Jordan Silk b Joe Denly                   2
 James Faulkner   Not Out                                    21
 Evan Gulbis      Not Out                                    14
 Extras           6b 4lb 0nb 0pen 7w                         17
 Total            (20.0 overs)                            189-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-18 Dunk, 2-18 Handscomb, 3-137 Quiney, 4-142 Gotch, 5-161 Maxwell
Did Not Bat : Hastings, Worrall, Beer, Bowe

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Ben Dwarshuis       4   0  36   1   9.00  3w
 Johan Botha         2   0  15   0   7.50
 Carlos Brathwaite   4   0  31   2   7.75  2w
 Sean Abbott         2   0  29   0  14.50  1w
 Joe Denly           3   0  19   1   6.33
 Nathan Lyon         4   0  35   1   8.75
 Moises Henriques    1   0  14   0  14.00

 .........................................................
 Sydney Sixers  1st innings
 Joe Denly          Not Out                             72
 Daniel Hughes      c Evan Gulbis b James Faulkner       2
 Nic Maddinson      lbw John Hastings                   61
 Moises Henriques   c James Faulkner b Evan Gulbis      21
 Johan Botha        b Evan Gulbis                       14
 Carlos Brathwaite  c Glenn Maxwell b John Hastings      9
 Peter Nevill       Not Out                              4
 Extras             0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 5w                   7
 Total              (17.3 overs)                     190-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Hughes, 2-115 Maddinson, 3-154 Henriques, 4-176 Botha, 5-186 Brathwaite
Did Not Bat : Silk, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Lyon

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 James Faulkner    3   0  35   1  11.67
 Daniel Worrall    3   0  39   0  13.00  2w
 Michael Beer      3   0  29   0   9.67  1w
 John Hastings   3.3   0  27   2   7.71  1w
 Evan Gulbis       3   0  22   2   7.33  1w
 Liam Bowe         2   0  36   0  18.00

 ................................
 Umpire         Phillip Gillespie
 Umpire         Anthony Wilds
 Video          Gerard Abood
 Match Referee  Robert Parry
