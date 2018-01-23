Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 23 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 36 between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars on Tuesday at Sydney, Australia Sydney Sixers win by 5 wickets Melbourne Stars 1st innings Peter Handscomb c Moises Henriques b Carlos Brathwaite 8 Ben Dunk b Ben Dwarshuis 7 Glenn Maxwell c Sean Abbott b Carlos Brathwaite 84 Rob Quiney st Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon 36 Seb Gotch c Jordan Silk b Joe Denly 2 James Faulkner Not Out 21 Evan Gulbis Not Out 14 Extras 6b 4lb 0nb 0pen 7w 17 Total (20.0 overs) 189-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-18 Dunk, 2-18 Handscomb, 3-137 Quiney, 4-142 Gotch, 5-161 Maxwell Did Not Bat : Hastings, Worrall, Beer, Bowe Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Ben Dwarshuis 4 0 36 1 9.00 3w Johan Botha 2 0 15 0 7.50 Carlos Brathwaite 4 0 31 2 7.75 2w Sean Abbott 2 0 29 0 14.50 1w Joe Denly 3 0 19 1 6.33 Nathan Lyon 4 0 35 1 8.75 Moises Henriques 1 0 14 0 14.00 ......................................................... Sydney Sixers 1st innings Joe Denly Not Out 72 Daniel Hughes c Evan Gulbis b James Faulkner 2 Nic Maddinson lbw John Hastings 61 Moises Henriques c James Faulkner b Evan Gulbis 21 Johan Botha b Evan Gulbis 14 Carlos Brathwaite c Glenn Maxwell b John Hastings 9 Peter Nevill Not Out 4 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 5w 7 Total (17.3 overs) 190-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Hughes, 2-115 Maddinson, 3-154 Henriques, 4-176 Botha, 5-186 Brathwaite Did Not Bat : Silk, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Lyon Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Faulkner 3 0 35 1 11.67 Daniel Worrall 3 0 39 0 13.00 2w Michael Beer 3 0 29 0 9.67 1w John Hastings 3.3 0 27 2 7.71 1w Evan Gulbis 3 0 22 2 7.33 1w Liam Bowe 2 0 36 0 18.00 ................................ Umpire Phillip Gillespie Umpire Anthony Wilds Video Gerard Abood Match Referee Robert Parry