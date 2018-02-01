FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 1:29 PM / a day ago

Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb  1 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of semi final 1 between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday at Perth, Australia

Hobart Hurricanes win by 71 runs

 Hobart Hurricanes  1st innings
 Matthew Wade      c Matthew Kelly b Tim Bresnan        71
 Tim Paine         c Mitchell Marsh b Matthew Kelly      4
 George Bailey     c Mitchell Johnson b Tim Bresnan     17
 Ben McDermott     Not Out                              67
 Daniel Christian  Run Out Cameron Bancroft             37
 Simon Milenko     Not Out                               2
 Extras            0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 9w                   12
 Total             (20.0 overs)                      210-4
Fall of Wickets : 1-44 Paine, 2-80 Bailey, 3-120 Wade, 4-208 Christian
Did Not Bat : Reardon, Archer, Rogers, Rose, Meredith

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Marsh     4   0  53   0  13.25  2w
 Mitchell Johnson   4   0  43   0  10.75
 Jhye Richardson    4   0  37   0   9.25  5w
 Matthew Kelly      4   0  34   1   8.50
 Tim Bresnan        4   0  40   2  10.00  2w

 ..................................................................
 Perth Scorchers  1st innings
 Michael Klinger    c Nathan Reardon b Tom Rogers                15
 Shaun Marsh        c Riley Meredith b Tom Rogers                30
 Cameron Bancroft   c Simon Milenko b Tom Rogers                  1
 Mitchell Marsh     c Jofra Archer b Daniel Christian             3
 Ashton Turner      Run Out George Bailey                         2
 Hilton Cartwright  b Clive Rose                                  4
 Adam Voges         c Tim Paine b Riley Meredith                  3
 Tim Bresnan        lbw Daniel Christian                         43
 Jhye Richardson    c Tim Paine b Daniel Christian               16
 Matthew Kelly      c Simon Milenko b Daniel Christian            7
 Mitchell Johnson   Not Out                                       4
 Extras             0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 8w                           11
 Total              (17.5 overs)                        139 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-21 Klinger, 2-41 Bancroft, 3-51 Marsh, 4-56 Marsh, 5-57 Turner, 6-65 Voges, 7-68 Cartwright, 8-104 Richardson, 9-116 Kelly, 10-139 Bresnan

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Tom Rogers          4   0  31   3   7.75  1w 1nb
 Riley Meredith      3   0  29   1   9.67  2w
 Jofra Archer        3   0  28   0   9.33  3w
 Clive Rose          3   0  22   1   7.33
 Daniel Christian  3.5   0  17   4   4.43  2w
 Simon Milenko       1   0  10   0  10.00

 ..............................
 Umpire         Gerard Abood
 Umpire         Sam Nogajski
 Video          Simon Fry
 Match Referee  Stephen Bernard
