Big Bash League Scoreboard

Feb 1 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of semi final 1 between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday at Perth, Australia Hobart Hurricanes win by 71 runs Hobart Hurricanes 1st innings Matthew Wade c Matthew Kelly b Tim Bresnan 71 Tim Paine c Mitchell Marsh b Matthew Kelly 4 George Bailey c Mitchell Johnson b Tim Bresnan 17 Ben McDermott Not Out 67 Daniel Christian Run Out Cameron Bancroft 37 Simon Milenko Not Out 2 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 9w 12 Total (20.0 overs) 210-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-44 Paine, 2-80 Bailey, 3-120 Wade, 4-208 Christian Did Not Bat : Reardon, Archer, Rogers, Rose, Meredith Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Marsh 4 0 53 0 13.25 2w Mitchell Johnson 4 0 43 0 10.75 Jhye Richardson 4 0 37 0 9.25 5w Matthew Kelly 4 0 34 1 8.50 Tim Bresnan 4 0 40 2 10.00 2w .................................................................. Perth Scorchers 1st innings Michael Klinger c Nathan Reardon b Tom Rogers 15 Shaun Marsh c Riley Meredith b Tom Rogers 30 Cameron Bancroft c Simon Milenko b Tom Rogers 1 Mitchell Marsh c Jofra Archer b Daniel Christian 3 Ashton Turner Run Out George Bailey 2 Hilton Cartwright b Clive Rose 4 Adam Voges c Tim Paine b Riley Meredith 3 Tim Bresnan lbw Daniel Christian 43 Jhye Richardson c Tim Paine b Daniel Christian 16 Matthew Kelly c Simon Milenko b Daniel Christian 7 Mitchell Johnson Not Out 4 Extras 0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 8w 11 Total (17.5 overs) 139 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-21 Klinger, 2-41 Bancroft, 3-51 Marsh, 4-56 Marsh, 5-57 Turner, 6-65 Voges, 7-68 Cartwright, 8-104 Richardson, 9-116 Kelly, 10-139 Bresnan Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tom Rogers 4 0 31 3 7.75 1w 1nb Riley Meredith 3 0 29 1 9.67 2w Jofra Archer 3 0 28 0 9.33 3w Clive Rose 3 0 22 1 7.33 Daniel Christian 3.5 0 17 4 4.43 2w Simon Milenko 1 0 10 0 10.00 .............................. Umpire Gerard Abood Umpire Sam Nogajski Video Simon Fry Match Referee Stephen Bernard