UPDATE 12-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between South Australia and Victoria on Sunday at Adelaide, Australia Victoria win by 6 wickets South Australia 1st innings Kelvin Smith c Peter Handscomb b Chris Tremain 8 Jake Weatherald c Seb Gotch b Chris Tremain 0 John Dalton c Peter Handscomb b Peter Siddle 1 Jake Lehmann c Matt Short b Scott Boland 83 Tom Cooper c Peter Handscomb b Scott Boland 35 Alex Ross c Travis Dean b Peter Siddle 21 Harry Nielsen b Scott Boland 105 Joe Mennie c Marcus Harris b Chris Tremain 75 Chadd Sayers b Chris Tremain 1 Daniel Worrall c Peter Handscomb b Scott Boland 12 Nick Winter Not Out 10 Extras 7b 7lb 5nb 0pen 9w 28 Total (95.0 overs) 379 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Weatherald, 2-1 Dalton, 3-34 Smith, 4-92 Cooper, 5-126 Ross, 6-212 Lehmann, 7-355 Mennie, 8-356 Nielsen, 9-356 Sayers, 10-379 Worrall Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Peter Siddle 24 5 75 2 3.12 2w 3nb Chris Tremain 25 6 86 4 3.44 Scott Boland 23 4 88 4 3.83 3w Jon Holland 15 1 78 0 5.20 Matt Short 3 0 9 0 3.00 Travis Dean 5 1 29 0 5.80 2nb ........................................................... Victoria 1st innings Travis Dean c Kelvin Smith b Nick Winter 42 Marcus Harris lbw Nick Winter 66 Eamonn Vines lbw Tom Cooper 27 Peter Handscomb b Nick Winter 0 Cameron White c Alex Ross b Joe Mennie 149 Matt Short c Daniel Worrall b Joe Mennie 3 Seb Gotch b Daniel Worrall 22 Chris Tremain c Harry Nielsen b Nick Winter 23 Peter Siddle b Daniel Worrall 9 Jon Holland lbw Nick Winter 0 Scott Boland Not Out 4 Extras 9b 8lb 3nb 0pen 6w 26 Total (115.3 overs) 371 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-114 Harris, 2-121 Dean, 3-121 Handscomb, 4-188 Vines, 5-213 Short, 6-248 Gotch, 7-311 Tremain, 8-326 Siddle, 9-352 Holland, 10-371 White Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 27 5 85 0 3.15 1w 2nb Daniel Worrall 28 9 78 2 2.79 3w 1nb Joe Mennie 23.3 3 66 2 2.81 Nick Winter 27 5 85 5 3.15 2w Tom Cooper 9 0 40 1 4.44 Jake Lehmann 1 1 0 0 0.00 ............................................................... South Australia 2nd innings Kelvin Smith c Peter Handscomb b Chris Tremain 10 Jake Weatherald c Peter Handscomb b Scott Boland 62 John Dalton lbw Scott Boland 11 Jake Lehmann c Cameron White b Jon Holland 19 Tom Cooper Run Out Peter Siddle 4 Alex Ross b Peter Siddle 49 Harry Nielsen lbw Scott Boland 24 Joe Mennie c Matt Short b Chris Tremain 11 Chadd Sayers c Peter Handscomb b Scott Boland 8 Daniel Worrall Not Out 3 Nick Winter c Seb Gotch b Peter Siddle 7 Extras 16b 13lb 1nb 0pen 5w 35 Total (70.5 overs) 243 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-40 Smith, 2-73 Dalton, 3-98 Lehmann, 4-120 Cooper, 5-134 Weatherald, 6-214 Nielsen, 7-216 Ross, 8-233 Mennie, 9-233 Sayers, 10-243 Winter Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Peter Siddle 16.5 4 63 2 3.74 1w 1nb Chris Tremain 16 0 53 2 3.31 Scott Boland 21 6 41 4 1.95 Jon Holland 17 1 57 1 3.35 ........................................................ Victoria 2nd innings Travis Dean c Tom Cooper b Joe Mennie 11 Marcus Harris c John Dalton b Joe Mennie 30 Eamonn Vines c Harry Nielsen b Daniel Worrall 23 Peter Handscomb Not Out 114 Cameron White c Harry Nielsen b Jake Lehmann 50 Matt Short Not Out 14 Extras 0b 5lb 3nb 0pen 3w 11 Total (65.0 overs) 253-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-31 Dean, 2-52 Harris, 3-84 Vines, 4-222 White Did Not Bat : Gotch, Tremain, Siddle, Holland, Boland Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 15 3 50 0 3.33 1nb Daniel Worrall 15 4 63 1 4.20 1w 2nb Joe Mennie 13 5 40 2 3.08 1w Nick Winter 11 0 42 0 3.82 1w Jake Lehmann 6 0 29 1 4.83 Tom Cooper 5 0 24 0 4.80 ............................... Umpire John Ward Umpire Abhijit Deshmukh Match Referee Robert Stratford