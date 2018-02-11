FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 11:15 AM / in 15 hours

UPDATE 12-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of  between South Australia and Victoria on Sunday at Adelaide, Australia

Victoria win by 6 wickets

 South Australia  1st innings
 Kelvin Smith     c Peter Handscomb b Chris Tremain            8
 Jake Weatherald  c Seb Gotch b Chris Tremain                  0
 John Dalton      c Peter Handscomb b Peter Siddle             1
 Jake Lehmann     c Matt Short b Scott Boland                 83
 Tom Cooper       c Peter Handscomb b Scott Boland            35
 Alex Ross        c Travis Dean b Peter Siddle                21
 Harry Nielsen    b Scott Boland                             105
 Joe Mennie       c Marcus Harris b Chris Tremain             75
 Chadd Sayers     b Chris Tremain                              1
 Daniel Worrall   c Peter Handscomb b Scott Boland            12
 Nick Winter      Not Out                                     10
 Extras           7b 7lb 5nb 0pen 9w                          28
 Total            (95.0 overs)                       379 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Weatherald, 2-1 Dalton, 3-34 Smith, 4-92 Cooper, 5-126 Ross, 6-212 Lehmann, 7-355 Mennie, 8-356 Nielsen, 9-356 Sayers, 10-379 Worrall

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Peter Siddle   24   5  75   2  3.12  2w 3nb
 Chris Tremain  25   6  86   4  3.44
 Scott Boland   23   4  88   4  3.83  3w
 Jon Holland    15   1  78   0  5.20
 Matt Short      3   0   9   0  3.00
 Travis Dean     5   1  29   0  5.80  2nb

 ...........................................................
 Victoria  1st innings
 Travis Dean      c Kelvin Smith b Nick Winter            42
 Marcus Harris    lbw Nick Winter                         66
 Eamonn Vines     lbw Tom Cooper                          27
 Peter Handscomb  b Nick Winter                            0
 Cameron White    c Alex Ross b Joe Mennie               149
 Matt Short       c Daniel Worrall b Joe Mennie            3
 Seb Gotch        b Daniel Worrall                        22
 Chris Tremain    c Harry Nielsen b Nick Winter           23
 Peter Siddle     b Daniel Worrall                         9
 Jon Holland      lbw Nick Winter                          0
 Scott Boland     Not Out                                  4
 Extras           9b 8lb 3nb 0pen 6w                      26
 Total            (115.3 overs)                  371 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-114 Harris, 2-121 Dean, 3-121 Handscomb, 4-188 Vines, 5-213 Short, 6-248 Gotch, 7-311 Tremain, 8-326 Siddle, 9-352 Holland, 10-371 White

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Chadd Sayers      27   5  85   0  3.15  1w 2nb
 Daniel Worrall    28   9  78   2  2.79  3w 1nb
 Joe Mennie      23.3   3  66   2  2.81
 Nick Winter       27   5  85   5  3.15  2w
 Tom Cooper         9   0  40   1  4.44
 Jake Lehmann       1   1   0   0  0.00

 ...............................................................
 South Australia  2nd innings
 Kelvin Smith     c Peter Handscomb b Chris Tremain           10
 Jake Weatherald  c Peter Handscomb b Scott Boland            62
 John Dalton      lbw Scott Boland                            11
 Jake Lehmann     c Cameron White b Jon Holland               19
 Tom Cooper       Run Out Peter Siddle                         4
 Alex Ross        b Peter Siddle                              49
 Harry Nielsen    lbw Scott Boland                            24
 Joe Mennie       c Matt Short b Chris Tremain                11
 Chadd Sayers     c Peter Handscomb b Scott Boland             8
 Daniel Worrall   Not Out                                      3
 Nick Winter      c Seb Gotch b Peter Siddle                   7
 Extras           16b 13lb 1nb 0pen 5w                        35
 Total            (70.5 overs)                       243 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-40 Smith, 2-73 Dalton, 3-98 Lehmann, 4-120 Cooper, 5-134 Weatherald, 6-214 Nielsen, 7-216 Ross, 8-233 Mennie, 9-233 Sayers, 10-243 Winter

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Peter Siddle   16.5   4  63   2  3.74  1w 1nb
 Chris Tremain    16   0  53   2  3.31
 Scott Boland     21   6  41   4  1.95
 Jon Holland      17   1  57   1  3.35

 ........................................................
 Victoria  2nd innings
 Travis Dean      c Tom Cooper b Joe Mennie            11
 Marcus Harris    c John Dalton b Joe Mennie           30
 Eamonn Vines     c Harry Nielsen b Daniel Worrall     23
 Peter Handscomb  Not Out                             114
 Cameron White    c Harry Nielsen b Jake Lehmann       50
 Matt Short       Not Out                              14
 Extras           0b 5lb 3nb 0pen 3w                   11
 Total            (65.0 overs)                      253-4
Fall of Wickets : 1-31 Dean, 2-52 Harris, 3-84 Vines, 4-222 White
Did Not Bat : Gotch, Tremain, Siddle, Holland, Boland

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Chadd Sayers    15   3  50   0  3.33  1nb
 Daniel Worrall  15   4  63   1  4.20  1w 2nb
 Joe Mennie      13   5  40   2  3.08  1w
 Nick Winter     11   0  42   0  3.82  1w
 Jake Lehmann     6   0  29   1  4.83
 Tom Cooper       5   0  24   0  4.80

 ...............................
 Umpire         John Ward
 Umpire         Abhijit Deshmukh
 Match Referee  Robert Stratford
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
