February 16, 2018 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 14-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of  between New South Wales and South Australia on Sunday at Sydney, Australia

South Australia win by 7 wickets

 New South Wales  1st innings
 Nick Larkin         c Harry Nielsen b Daniel Worrall           19
 Daniel Hughes       c Callum Ferguson b Tom Cooper             93
 Ed Cowan            lbw Nick Winter                             1
 Kurtis Patterson    b Nick Winter                              89
 Moises Henriques    lbw Nick Winter                             1
 Peter Nevill        c Harry Nielsen b Daniel Worrall            1
 William Somerville  c Callum Ferguson b Joe Mennie              0
 Trent Copeland      b Nick Winter                              10
 Daniel Fallins      Not Out                                     6
 Charlie Stobo       b Joe Mennie                                5
 Mickey Edwards      b Nick Winter                               1
 Extras              5b 9lb 4nb 0pen 12w                        30
 Total               (90.4 overs)                      256 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-59 Larkin, 2-66 Cowan, 3-183 Hughes, 4-194 Henriques, 5-203 Nevill, 6-205 Somerville, 7-240 Copeland, 8-241 Patterson, 9-251 Stobo, 10-256 Edwards

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Daniel Worrall    23   7  59   2  2.57  1w
 Joe Mennie        22   3  74   2  3.36  5w 3nb
 Nick Winter     25.4   9  48   5  1.87  2w 1nb
 Tom Cooper         5   3  12   1  2.40
 Tom Andrews       15   0  49   0  3.27

 ..............................................................
 South Australia  1st innings
 John Dalton      b Trent Copeland                           20
 Jake Weatherald  lbw Charlie Stobo                          37
 Callum Ferguson  c Nick Larkin b Trent Copeland              1
 Jake Lehmann     c Daniel Hughes b Mickey Edwards           22
 Tom Cooper       Not Out                                   105
 Alex Ross        c Charlie Stobo b Trent Copeland           17
 Harry Nielsen    c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland             1
 Joe Mennie       c&b Daniel Fallins                          5
 Tom Andrews      b Daniel Fallins                           50
 Daniel Worrall   st Peter Nevill b Daniel Fallins            0
 Nick Winter      c Peter Nevill b Mickey Edwards             1
 Extras           0b 18lb 1nb 0pen 3w                        22
 Total            (74.1 overs)                      281 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-42 Dalton, 2-46 Ferguson, 3-78 Lehmann, 4-88 Weatherald, 5-128 Ross, 6-130 Nielsen, 7-141 Mennie, 8-237 Andrews, 9-237 Worrall, 10-281 Winter

 Bowling               Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Trent Copeland        25   8  63   4  2.52
 Charlie Stobo         17   1  74   1  4.35  1w 1nb
 William Somerville    10   0  27   0  2.70
 Mickey Edwards      13.1   3  48   2  3.65  2w
 Daniel Fallins         9   1  51   3  5.67

 .................................................................
 New South Wales  2nd innings
 Nick Larkin         lbw Nick Winter                             3
 Daniel Hughes       c Harry Nielsen b Daniel Worrall           41
 Ed Cowan            c Alex Ross b Daniel Worrall               27
 Kurtis Patterson    c Tom Cooper b Nick Winter                 41
 Moises Henriques    c&b Daniel Worrall                         26
 Peter Nevill        c Harry Nielsen b Nick Winter              13
 William Somerville  b Nick Winter                               3
 Trent Copeland      lbw Tom Andrews                            23
 Daniel Fallins      b Nick Winter                              10
 Charlie Stobo       Not Out                                     1
 Mickey Edwards      c John Dalton b Daniel Worrall              0
 Extras              7b 6lb 2nb 0pen 10w                        25
 Total               (68.4 overs)                      213 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Larkin, 2-87 Hughes, 3-90 Cowan, 4-145 Patterson, 5-159 Henriques, 6-168 Somerville, 7-179 Nevill, 8-202 Copeland, 9-207 Fallins, 10-213 Edwards

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Daniel Worrall  20.4   4  55   4  2.66  3w
 Nick Winter       24   5  61   5  2.54  1w
 Joe Mennie        13   2  44   0  3.38  2w 2nb
 Tom Andrews       10   2  35   1  3.50
 Tom Cooper         1   0   5   0  5.00

 ............................................................
 South Australia  2nd innings
 John Dalton      st Peter Nevill b Daniel Fallins         29
 Jake Weatherald  c Charlie Stobo b Mickey Edwards         56
 Callum Ferguson  Not Out                                  49
 Jake Lehmann     c William Somerville b Charlie Stobo     10
 Joe Mennie       Not Out                                  26
 Extras           11b 1lb 1nb 0pen 9w                      22
 Total            (49.4 overs)                          192-3
Fall of Wickets : 1-63 Dalton, 2-122 Weatherald, 3-141 Lehmann
Did Not Bat : Cooper, Ross, Nielsen, Andrews, Worrall, Winter

 Bowling              Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Trent Copeland       16   3  39   0  2.44  1w
 Charlie Stobo         8   1  39   1  4.88  3w 1nb
 Mickey Edwards       12   2  40   1  3.33  1w
 Daniel Fallins      7.4   1  51   1  6.65
 William Somerville    6   1  11   0  1.83

 ..............................
 Umpire         Geoffrey Joshua
 Umpire         Brad White
 Match Referee  Stephen Bernard
