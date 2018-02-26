UPDATE 3-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 26 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of between New South Wales and Tasmania on Sunday at Sydney, Australia Tasmania trail New South Wales by 209 runs with 8 wickets remaining New South Wales 1st innings Nick Larkin c Beau Webster b Tom Rogers 85 Daniel Hughes c Matthew Wade b Simon Milenko 22 Ed Cowan c George Bailey b Jarrod Freeman 68 Kurtis Patterson b Tom Rogers 72 Moises Henriques Not Out 131 Nic Maddinson c Alex Doolan b Tom Rogers 9 Peter Nevill b Sam Rainbird 5 Steve O'Keefe c Jake Doran b Andrew Fekete 0 Trent Copeland c Ben McDermott b Tom Rogers 41 Extras 4b 3lb 7nb 0pen 2w 16 Total (106.5 overs) 449 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-52 Hughes, 2-167 Larkin, 3-185 Cowan, 4-341 Patterson, 5-363 Maddinson, 6-392 Nevill, 7-393 O'Keefe, 8-449 Copeland Did Not Bat : Sandhu, Conway Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Andrew Fekete 21 2 77 1 3.67 1nb Tom Rogers 20.5 3 88 4 4.22 Sam Rainbird 24 3 118 1 4.92 2w 6nb Simon Milenko 15 2 49 1 3.27 Jarrod Freeman 22 1 92 1 4.18 Beau Webster 4 0 18 0 4.50 ..................................................... Tasmania 1st innings Beau Webster Not Out 102 Alex Doolan c Nick Larkin b Gurinder Sandhu 9 George Bailey b Steve O'Keefe 34 Jake Doran Not Out 86 Extras 0b 8lb 1nb 0pen 0w 9 Total (90.0 overs) 240-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-18 Doolan, 2-80 Bailey To Bat : Wade, McDermott, Milenko, Rogers, Rainbird, Freeman, Fekete Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 24 3 73 0 3.04 Gurinder Sandhu 20 4 61 1 3.05 1nb Harry Conway 20 3 58 0 2.90 Steve O'Keefe 26 7 40 1 1.54 .................... Umpire Sam Nogajski Umpire John Ward