March 3, 2018 / 11:14 AM / in 9 hours

UPDATE 3-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Mar  5 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of  between Victoria and New South Wales on Sunday at Melbourne, Australia

New South Wales trail Victoria by 158 runs with 8 wickets remaining

 Victoria  1st innings
 Travis Dean    c Peter Nevill b Steve O'Keefe                6
 Marcus Harris  c Peter Nevill b Harry Conway               109
 Glenn Maxwell  c Kurtis Patterson b Steve O'Keefe            8
 Will Pucovski  c Sean Abbott b Steve O'Keefe                 2
 Aaron Finch    c Moises Henriques b Steve O'Keefe            0
 Cameron White  lbw Steve O'Keefe                            23
 Seb Gotch      c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott                 28
 Chris Tremain  c Harry Conway b Steve O'Keefe                7
 Peter Siddle   c Param Uppal b Steve O'Keefe                 4
 Scott Boland   c Peter Nevill b Steve O'Keefe                4
 Fawad Ahmed    Not Out                                       1
 Extras         5b 1lb 0nb 0pen 1w                            7
 Total          (75.4 overs)                        199 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-37 Dean, 2-53 Maxwell, 3-71 Pucovski, 4-75 Finch, 5-125 White, 6-161 Harris, 7-176 Tremain, 8-184 Siddle, 9-197 Gotch, 10-199 Boland

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Trent Copeland    11   4  18   0  1.64
 Harry Conway      10   2  28   1  2.80
 Steve O'Keefe   32.4   7  77   8  2.36
 Param Uppal       14   4  40   0  2.86
 Sean Abbott        8   1  30   1  3.75  1w

 ..............................................................
 New South Wales  1st innings
 Nick Larkin       lbw Peter Siddle                           2
 Daniel Hughes     b Chris Tremain                           30
 Ed Cowan          c Cameron White b Glenn Maxwell            5
 Kurtis Patterson  c Glenn Maxwell b Chris Tremain           43
 Sean Abbott       c Marcus Harris b Fawad Ahmed              0
 Moises Henriques  lbw Scott Boland                          24
 Param Uppal       lbw Peter Siddle                          24
 Peter Nevill      c Travis Dean b Fawad Ahmed                0
 Trent Copeland    lbw Scott Boland                          29
 Steve O'Keefe     c Glenn Maxwell b Fawad Ahmed              8
 Harry Conway      Not Out                                    0
 Extras            4b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w                         6
 Total             (55.1 overs)                     171 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-8 Larkin, 2-29 Cowan, 3-51 Hughes, 4-54 Abbott, 5-85 Henriques, 6-111 Patterson, 7-112 Nevill, 8-154 Copeland, 9-171 Uppal, 10-171 O'Keefe

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Peter Siddle     11   3  39   2  3.55
 Chris Tremain    10   3  37   2  3.70
 Glenn Maxwell    11   1  39   1  3.55
 Fawad Ahmed    13.1   4  32   3  2.43
 Scott Boland     10   4  18   2  1.80

 ...............................................................
 Victoria  2nd innings
 Travis Dean       c Nick Larkin b Sean Abbott               106
 Marcus Harris     c Nick Larkin b Trent Copeland              4
 Glenn Maxwell     lbw Sean Abbott                            33
 Will Pucovski     Retired Not Out                             4
 Aaron Finch       lbw Trent Copeland                         14
 Cameron White     b Trent Copeland                            0
 Seb Gotch         b Trent Copeland                           25
 Peter Siddle      b Steve O'Keefe                            28
 Daniel Christian  b Moises Henriques                         22
 Chris Tremain     c Steve O'Keefe b Trent Copeland            9
 Scott Boland      b Steve O'Keefe                            13
 Fawad Ahmed       Not Out                                     2
 Extras            0b 16lb 2nb 0pen 2w                        20
 Total             (103.1 overs)                     280 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Harris, 2-58 Maxwell, 3-93 Finch, 4-97 White, 5-156 Gotch, 6-211 Siddle, 7-252 Christian, 8-256 Dean, 9-278 Boland, 10-280 Tremain

 Bowling             Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Steve O'Keefe       32   4  75   2  2.34
 Trent Copeland    24.1   9  59   5  2.44
 Sean Abbott         20   3  59   2  2.95  2w 2nb
 Harry Conway        11   1  32   0  2.91
 Moises Henriques    11   2  26   1  2.36
 Param Uppal          5   0  13   0  2.60

 ......................................................
 New South Wales  2nd innings
 Nick Larkin       c Cameron White b Fawad Ahmed     45
 Daniel Hughes     Not Out                           59
 Ed Cowan          st Seb Gotch b Fawad Ahmed         6
 Kurtis Patterson  Not Out                           34
 Extras            4b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w                 6
 Total             (50.0 overs)                   150-2
Fall of Wickets : 1-83 Larkin, 2-89 Cowan
To Bat : Henriques, Uppal, O'Keefe, Nevill, Copeland, Abbott, Conway

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Peter Siddle    9   1  19   0  2.11
 Chris Tremain   7   1  27   0  3.86
 Glenn Maxwell   9   1  28   0  3.11
 Scott Boland   12   4  18   0  1.50
 Fawad Ahmed    12   0  49   2  4.08
 Cameron White   1   0   3   0  3.00

 ..............................
 Umpire         Gerard Abood
 Umpire         Simon Lightbody
 Match Referee  David Talalla
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
