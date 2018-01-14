FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UPDATE 3-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of match 27 between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers on Saturday at Alice Springs, Australia

Perth Scorchers win by 6 wickets

 Adelaide Strikers  1st innings
 Alex Carey       c Joel Paris b Matthew Kelly                  44
 Jake Weatherald  lbw William Bosisto                           19
 Colin Ingram     c William Bosisto b Ashton Agar                3
 Jonathan Wells   Run Out Michael Klinger                       10
 Jake Lehmann     c Mitchell Johnson b Ashton Agar               1
 Jono Dean        c Hilton Cartwright b Ashton Agar             13
 Michael Neser    c Hilton Cartwright b Matthew Kelly            5
 Rashid Khan      b Tim Bresnan                                  5
 Peter Siddle     c (Sub) b Tim Bresnan                          2
 Ben Laughlin     b Joel Paris                                   1
 Billy Stanlake   Not Out                                        4
 Extras           0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 3w                             5
 Total            (19.2 overs)                         112 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-49 Weatherald, 2-56 Ingram, 3-79 Wells, 4-80 Carey, 5-81 Lehmann, 6-92 Neser, 7-105 Dean, 8-105 Khan, 9-108 Laughlin, 10-112 Siddle

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Johnson    4   0  22   0  5.50  1w
 Joel Paris          4   0  33   1  8.25  1w
 William Bosisto     2   0   9   1  4.50
 Ashton Agar         4   0  19   3  4.75
 Tim Bresnan       2.2   0  14   2  6.00
 Matthew Kelly       3   0  13   2  4.33  1w

 ..........................................................
 Perth Scorchers  1st innings
 William Bosisto    c Peter Siddle b Michael Neser        3
 Michael Klinger    c Ben Laughlin b Michael Neser       17
 Cameron Bancroft   c Jake Weatherald b Peter Siddle     15
 Hilton Cartwright  Not Out                              47
 Ashton Turner      b Rashid Khan                         1
 Ashton Agar        Not Out                              26
 Extras             0b 1lb 2nb 0pen 2w                    5
 Total              (18.2 overs)                      114-4
Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Bosisto, 2-26 Klinger, 3-42 Bancroft, 4-43 Turner
Did Not Bat : David, Bresnan, Kelly, Paris, Johnson

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Michael Neser   3.2   0  18   2   5.40  1w
 Billy Stanlake    3   0  23   0   7.67
 Rashid Khan       4   0  15   1   3.75
 Colin Ingram      1   0  11   0  11.00
 Peter Siddle      4   0  25   1   6.25  1nb
 Ben Laughlin      3   0  21   0   7.00  1nb

 ..............................
 Umpire         Donovan Koch
 Umpire         John Ward
 Video          Shawn Craig
 Match Referee  Stephen Bernard

