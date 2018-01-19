UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 18 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 32 between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat on Thursday at Sydney, Australia Sydney Sixers win by 9 wickets Brisbane Heat 1st innings Sam Heazlett c Jordan Silk b Nathan Lyon 10 Brendon McCullum c Carlos Brathwaite b Johan Botha 1 Marnus Labuschagne c Moises Henriques b Ben Dwarshuis 0 Alex Ross c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 15 Jimmy Peirson c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 14 Ben Cutting c Joe Denly b Nathan Lyon 5 Jason Floros c Nathan Lyon b Sean Abbott 3 Josh Lalor c Jordan Silk b Carlos Brathwaite 14 Mark Steketee c Carlos Brathwaite b Sean Abbott 5 Yasir Shah b Carlos Brathwaite 0 Mitchell Swepson Not Out 1 Extras 2b 1lb 0nb 0pen 2w 5 Total (16.4 overs) 73 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-10 McCullum, 2-10 Labuschagne, 3-11 Heazlett, 4-42 Peirson, 5-43 Ross, 6-47 Cutting, 7-53 Floros, 8-67 Steketee, 9-67 Shah, 10-73 Lalor Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Ben Dwarshuis 2 0 9 1 4.50 Johan Botha 4 0 13 1 3.25 Nathan Lyon 4 0 17 2 4.25 Sean Abbott 4 0 11 4 2.75 1w Carlos Brathwaite 2.4 0 20 2 7.50 1w ....................................... Sydney Sixers 1st innings Joe Denly Not Out 19 Daniel Hughes lbw Yasir Shah 37 Nic Maddinson Not Out 17 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 1w 1 Total (10.0 overs) 74-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-49 Hughes Did Not Bat : Henriques, Silk, Brathwaite, Botha, Nevill, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Lyon Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Josh Lalor 3 0 20 0 6.67 Yasir Shah 4 0 37 1 9.25 1w Mark Steketee 1 0 7 0 7.00 Mitchell Swepson 1 0 3 0 3.00 Jason Floros 1 0 7 0 7.00 ................................... Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Umpire Geoffrey Joshua Video David Shepard Match Referee Daryl Harper