January 18, 2018 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 18 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 32 between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat on Thursday at Sydney, Australia

Sydney Sixers win by 9 wickets

 Brisbane Heat  1st innings
 Sam Heazlett        c Jordan Silk b Nathan Lyon                 10
 Brendon McCullum    c Carlos Brathwaite b Johan Botha            1
 Marnus Labuschagne  c Moises Henriques b Ben Dwarshuis           0
 Alex Ross           c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott                15
 Jimmy Peirson       c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott                14
 Ben Cutting         c Joe Denly b Nathan Lyon                    5
 Jason Floros        c Nathan Lyon b Sean Abbott                  3
 Josh Lalor          c Jordan Silk b Carlos Brathwaite           14
 Mark Steketee       c Carlos Brathwaite b Sean Abbott            5
 Yasir Shah          b Carlos Brathwaite                          0
 Mitchell Swepson    Not Out                                      1
 Extras              2b 1lb 0nb 0pen 2w                           5
 Total               (16.4 overs)                        73 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-10 McCullum, 2-10 Labuschagne, 3-11 Heazlett, 4-42 Peirson, 5-43 Ross, 6-47 Cutting, 7-53 Floros, 8-67 Steketee, 9-67 Shah, 10-73 Lalor

 Bowling             Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Ben Dwarshuis        2   0   9   1  4.50
 Johan Botha          4   0  13   1  3.25
 Nathan Lyon          4   0  17   2  4.25
 Sean Abbott          4   0  11   4  2.75  1w
 Carlos Brathwaite  2.4   0  20   2  7.50  1w

 .......................................
 Sydney Sixers  1st innings
 Joe Denly      Not Out               19
 Daniel Hughes  lbw Yasir Shah        37
 Nic Maddinson  Not Out               17
 Extras         0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 1w     1
 Total          (10.0 overs)        74-1
Fall of Wickets : 1-49 Hughes
Did Not Bat : Henriques, Silk, Brathwaite, Botha, Nevill, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Lyon

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Josh Lalor         3   0  20   0  6.67
 Yasir Shah         4   0  37   1  9.25  1w
 Mark Steketee      1   0   7   0  7.00
 Mitchell Swepson   1   0   3   0  3.00
 Jason Floros       1   0   7   0  7.00

 ...................................
 Umpire         Michael Graham-Smith
 Umpire         Geoffrey Joshua
 Video          David Shepard
 Match Referee  Daryl Harper
