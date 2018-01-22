UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 35 between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers on Monday at Melbourne, Australia Adelaide Strikers win by 26 runs Adelaide Strikers 1st innings Alex Carey c Marcus Harris b Jack Wildermuth 32 Jake Weatherald b Chris Tremain 3 Travis Head b Kieron Pollard 58 Colin Ingram c Cameron White b Dwayne Bravo 68 Jonathan Wells Not Out 5 Jake Lehmann c Brad Hogg b Dwayne Bravo 0 Extras 0b 1lb 1nb 0pen 5w 7 Total (20.0 overs) 173-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Weatherald, 2-59 Carey, 3-147 Head, 4-173 Ingram, 5-173 Lehmann Did Not Bat : Neser, Khan, Siddle, Laughlin, Stanlake Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tom Cooper 2 0 8 0 4.00 Kane Richardson 3 0 34 0 11.33 Chris Tremain 3 0 21 1 7.00 Dwayne Bravo 4 0 30 2 7.50 1w Brad Hogg 3 0 30 0 10.00 Jack Wildermuth 3 0 29 1 9.67 3w Kieron Pollard 2 0 20 1 10.00 1w 1nb ........................................................ Melbourne Renegades 1st innings Marcus Harris c Alex Carey b Billy Stanlake 25 Tim Ludeman c Alex Carey b Peter Siddle 14 Cameron White b Rashid Khan 17 Tom Cooper c Alex Carey b Billy Stanlake 24 Kieron Pollard c Jake Lehmann b Ben Laughlin 14 Dwayne Bravo c Jake Weatherald b Rashid Khan 4 Brad Hodge Not Out 30 Jack Wildermuth c Jake Weatherald b Ben Laughlin 3 Chris Tremain Not Out 2 Extras 4b 7lb 2nb 0pen 1w 14 Total (20.0 overs) 147-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-33 Ludeman, 2-51 Harris, 3-70 White, 4-92 Cooper, 5-100 Bravo, 6-111 Pollard, 7-121 Wildermuth Did Not Bat : Richardson, Hogg Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Michael Neser 4 0 46 0 11.50 Billy Stanlake 4 0 22 2 5.50 Peter Siddle 4 0 24 1 6.00 1nb Ben Laughlin 4 0 18 2 4.50 1w 1nb Rashid Khan 4 0 26 2 6.50 ................................... Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Umpire Geoffrey Joshua Video David Shepard Match Referee Stephen Bernard