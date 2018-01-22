FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cricket News
January 22, 2018 / 12:03 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 35 between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers on Monday at Melbourne, Australia

Adelaide Strikers win by 26 runs

 Adelaide Strikers  1st innings
 Alex Carey       c Marcus Harris b Jack Wildermuth     32
 Jake Weatherald  b Chris Tremain                        3
 Travis Head      b Kieron Pollard                      58
 Colin Ingram     c Cameron White b Dwayne Bravo        68
 Jonathan Wells   Not Out                                5
 Jake Lehmann     c Brad Hogg b Dwayne Bravo             0
 Extras           0b 1lb 1nb 0pen 5w                     7
 Total            (20.0 overs)                       173-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Weatherald, 2-59 Carey, 3-147 Head, 4-173 Ingram, 5-173 Lehmann
Did Not Bat : Neser, Khan, Siddle, Laughlin, Stanlake

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Tom Cooper        2   0   8   0   4.00
 Kane Richardson   3   0  34   0  11.33
 Chris Tremain     3   0  21   1   7.00
 Dwayne Bravo      4   0  30   2   7.50  1w
 Brad Hogg         3   0  30   0  10.00
 Jack Wildermuth   3   0  29   1   9.67  3w
 Kieron Pollard    2   0  20   1  10.00  1w 1nb

 ........................................................
 Melbourne Renegades  1st innings
 Marcus Harris    c Alex Carey b Billy Stanlake        25
 Tim Ludeman      c Alex Carey b Peter Siddle          14
 Cameron White    b Rashid Khan                        17
 Tom Cooper       c Alex Carey b Billy Stanlake        24
 Kieron Pollard   c Jake Lehmann b Ben Laughlin        14
 Dwayne Bravo     c Jake Weatherald b Rashid Khan       4
 Brad Hodge       Not Out                              30
 Jack Wildermuth  c Jake Weatherald b Ben Laughlin      3
 Chris Tremain    Not Out                               2
 Extras           4b 7lb 2nb 0pen 1w                   14
 Total            (20.0 overs)                      147-7
Fall of Wickets : 1-33 Ludeman, 2-51 Harris, 3-70 White, 4-92 Cooper, 5-100 Bravo, 6-111 Pollard, 7-121 Wildermuth
Did Not Bat : Richardson, Hogg

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Michael Neser    4   0  46   0  11.50
 Billy Stanlake   4   0  22   2   5.50
 Peter Siddle     4   0  24   1   6.00  1nb
 Ben Laughlin     4   0  18   2   4.50  1w 1nb
 Rashid Khan      4   0  26   2   6.50

 ...................................
 Umpire         Michael Graham-Smith
 Umpire         Geoffrey Joshua
 Video          David Shepard
 Match Referee  Stephen Bernard
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.