January 27, 2018 / 11:11 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 40 between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades on Saturday at Brisbane, Australia

Melbourne Renegades win by 26 runs

 Melbourne Renegades  1st innings
 Marcus Harris   c Brendon McCullum b Mitchell Swepson     42
 Matt Short      c&b Josh Lalor                            62
 Tom Cooper      Not Out                                   65
 Kieron Pollard  c Mitchell Swepson b Mark Steketee         1
 Beau Webster    Not Out                                    8
 Extras          0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 4w                         9
 Total           (20.0 overs)                           187-3
Fall of Wickets : 1-75 Harris, 2-158 Short, 3-163 Pollard
Did Not Bat : Bravo, Wildermuth, Ludeman, Tremain, Richardson, Holland

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Josh Lalor         4   0  32   1   8.00  3w
 Mark Steketee      4   0  48   1  12.00  1w
 Yasir Shah         4   0  25   0   6.25
 Ben Cutting        4   0  50   0  12.50
 Mitchell Swepson   4   0  27   1   6.75

 ................................................................
 Brisbane Heat  1st innings
 Chris Lynn        c Marcus Harris b Kane Richardson           21
 Sam Heazlett      c Kane Richardson b Chris Tremain            3
 Brendon McCullum  c Dwayne Bravo b Kane Richardson             5
 Matthew Renshaw   c Tom Cooper b Dwayne Bravo                 22
 Alex Ross         c Jon Holland b Chris Tremain               36
 Ben Cutting       c Marcus Harris b Dwayne Bravo              35
 Jimmy Peirson     Not Out                                     25
 Mark Steketee     c Beau Webster b Chris Tremain               8
 Josh Lalor        c Dwayne Bravo b Kane Richardson             1
 Yasir Shah        c Tim Ludeman b Kane Richardson              0
 Mitchell Swepson  b Dwayne Bravo                               2
 Extras            0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 2w                           3
 Total             (19.5 overs)                       161 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Lynn, 2-29 Heazlett, 3-29 McCullum, 4-76 Renshaw, 5-124 Cutting, 6-126 Ross, 7-134 Steketee, 8-151 Lalor, 9-152 Shah, 10-161 Swepson

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Tom Cooper         2   0  15   0   7.50
 Chris Tremain      4   0  29   3   7.25
 Kane Richardson    4   0  35   4   8.75
 Jack Wildermuth    2   0  15   0   7.50
 Jon Holland        2   0  18   0   9.00
 Dwayne Bravo     3.5   0  25   3   6.52  1w
 Kieron Pollard     2   0  23   0  11.50  1w

 ................................
 Umpire         Gerard Abood
 Umpire         Phillip Gillespie
 Video          Anthony Wilds
 Match Referee  Peter Marshall
