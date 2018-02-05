FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 11:14 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb  4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of final between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday at Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide Strikers win by 25 runs

 Adelaide Strikers  1st innings
 Alex Carey       b Jofra Archer                         18
 Jake Weatherald  c George Bailey b Daniel Christian    115
 Travis Head      Not Out                                44
 Colin Ingram     Not Out                                14
 Extras           0b 4lb 1nb 0pen 6w                     11
 Total            (20.0 overs)                        202-2
Fall of Wickets : 1-41 Carey, 2-181 Weatherald
Did Not Bat : Wells, Lehmann, Dean, Neser, Siddle, O'Connor, Laughlin

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Clive Rose         3   0  30   0  10.00
 Jofra Archer       4   0  46   1  11.50  2w 1nb
 Tom Rogers         4   0  30   0   7.50
 Riley Meredith     3   0  34   0  11.33  2w
 D'Arcy Short       2   0  20   0  10.00  1w
 Daniel Christian   4   0  38   1   9.50  1w

 ......................................................
 Hobart Hurricanes  1st innings
 Tim Paine         c Alex Carey b Travis Head         5
 D'Arcy Short      c Alex Carey b Peter Siddle       68
 George Bailey     c Jake Lehmann b Peter Siddle     46
 Ben McDermott     lbw Peter Siddle                   9
 Daniel Christian  Not Out                           29
 Simon Milenko     Not Out                            9
 Extras            0b 8lb 0nb 0pen 3w                11
 Total             (20.0 overs)                   177-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-6 Paine, 2-87 Bailey, 3-120 McDermott, 4-145 Short, 5-145 Wade
Did Not Bat : Wade, Archer, Rose, Rogers, Meredith

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Travis Head     3   0  30   1  10.00  1w
 Michael Neser   4   0  34   0   8.50
 Ben Laughlin    4   0  43   0  10.75  1w
 Peter Siddle    4   1  17   3   4.25  1w
 Liam O'Connor   4   0  27   0   6.75
 Colin Ingram    1   0  18   0  18.00

 ................................
 Umpire         Shawn Craig
 Umpire         Phillip Gillespie
 Video          Geoffrey Joshua
 Match Referee  Peter Marshall
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
