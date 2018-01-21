UPDATE 3-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 33 between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder on Saturday at Melbourne, Australia Sydney Thunder win by 7 wickets Melbourne Stars 1st innings Peter Handscomb c&b Mitchell McClenaghan 57 Ben Dunk c Chris Green b Shane Watson 12 Kevin Pietersen c Jay Lenton b Chris Green 12 Glenn Maxwell b Fawad Ahmed 1 Seb Gotch c Usman Khawaja b Gurinder Sandhu 31 James Faulkner b Chris Green 5 John Hastings Not Out 9 Evan Gulbis Not Out 13 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 6w 7 Total (20.0 overs) 147-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-29 Dunk, 2-52 Pietersen, 3-55 Maxwell, 4-104 Handscomb, 5-123 Gotch, 6-124 Faulkner Did Not Bat : Coleman, Worrall, Bowe Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell McClenaghan 4 0 30 1 7.50 1w Gurinder Sandhu 4 0 26 1 6.50 3w Chris Green 4 0 27 2 6.75 1w Shane Watson 4 0 34 1 8.50 Fawad Ahmed 4 0 29 1 7.25 1w .................................................... Sydney Thunder 1st innings Usman Khawaja c Kevin Pietersen b Liam Bowe 44 James Vince st Peter Handscomb b Liam Bowe 40 Shane Watson Not Out 49 Chris Green c Ben Dunk b John Hastings 4 Ben Rohrer Not Out 0 Extras 0b 9lb 0nb 0pen 3w 12 Total (16.1 overs) 149-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-85 Khawaja, 2-102 Vince, 3-135 Green Did Not Bat : Ferguson, Nair, Lenton, McClenaghan, Ahmed, Sandhu Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Daniel Worrall 3 0 32 0 10.67 2w Jackson Coleman 2.1 0 22 0 10.15 1w James Faulkner 2 0 14 0 7.00 John Hastings 4 0 32 1 8.00 Liam Bowe 4 0 30 2 7.50 Evan Gulbis 1 0 10 0 10.00 .............................. Umpire Greg Davidson Umpire Simon Lightbody Video Claire Polosak Match Referee David Talalla