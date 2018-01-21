FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018 / 11:14 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 33 between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder on Saturday at Melbourne, Australia

Sydney Thunder win by 7 wickets

 Melbourne Stars  1st innings
 Peter Handscomb  c&b Mitchell McClenaghan              57
 Ben Dunk         c Chris Green b Shane Watson          12
 Kevin Pietersen  c Jay Lenton b Chris Green            12
 Glenn Maxwell    b Fawad Ahmed                          1
 Seb Gotch        c Usman Khawaja b Gurinder Sandhu     31
 James Faulkner   b Chris Green                          5
 John Hastings    Not Out                                9
 Evan Gulbis      Not Out                               13
 Extras           0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 6w                     7
 Total            (20.0 overs)                       147-6
Fall of Wickets : 1-29 Dunk, 2-52 Pietersen, 3-55 Maxwell, 4-104 Handscomb, 5-123 Gotch, 6-124 Faulkner
Did Not Bat : Coleman, Worrall, Bowe

 Bowling               Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell McClenaghan   4   0  30   1  7.50  1w
 Gurinder Sandhu        4   0  26   1  6.50  3w
 Chris Green            4   0  27   2  6.75  1w
 Shane Watson           4   0  34   1  8.50
 Fawad Ahmed            4   0  29   1  7.25  1w

 ....................................................
 Sydney Thunder  1st innings
 Usman Khawaja  c Kevin Pietersen b Liam Bowe      44
 James Vince    st Peter Handscomb b Liam Bowe     40
 Shane Watson   Not Out                            49
 Chris Green    c Ben Dunk b John Hastings          4
 Ben Rohrer     Not Out                             0
 Extras         0b 9lb 0nb 0pen 3w                 12
 Total          (16.1 overs)                    149-3
Fall of Wickets : 1-85 Khawaja, 2-102 Vince, 3-135 Green
Did Not Bat : Ferguson, Nair, Lenton, McClenaghan, Ahmed, Sandhu

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Daniel Worrall     3   0  32   0  10.67  2w
 Jackson Coleman  2.1   0  22   0  10.15  1w
 James Faulkner     2   0  14   0   7.00
 John Hastings      4   0  32   1   8.00
 Liam Bowe          4   0  30   2   7.50
 Evan Gulbis        1   0  10   0  10.00

 ..............................
 Umpire         Greg Davidson
 Umpire         Simon Lightbody
 Video          Claire Polosak
 Match Referee  David Talalla
