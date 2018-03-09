FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 5-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Mar  9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of  between Tasmania and South Australia on Wednesday at Hobart, Australia

Tasmania win by 16 runs

 Tasmania  1st innings
 Jordan Silk    c Callum Ferguson b Kane Richardson           19
 Alex Doolan    c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall                  7
 Beau Webster   c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson                42
 Jake Doran     c Alex Carey b Nick Winter                    74
 George Bailey  b Nick Winter                                 55
 Matthew Wade   c Jake Weatherald b Kane Richardson           68
 Simon Milenko  c Jake Weatherald b Nick Winter                0
 Tom Rogers     c Tom Cooper b Kane Richardson                41
 Sam Rainbird   b Nick Winter                                 10
 Jackson Bird   c Conor McInerney b Nick Winter               32
 Andrew Fekete  Not Out                                        0
 Extras         9b 21lb 0nb 0pen 15w                          45
 Total          (125.5 overs)                        393 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Doolan, 2-43 Silk, 3-108 Webster, 4-219 Doran, 5-242 Bailey, 6-249 Milenko, 7-343 Wade, 8-352 Rogers, 9-383 Rainbird, 10-393 Bird

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Daniel Worrall     29  12  77   1  2.66  1w
 Nick Winter      31.5   9  81   5  2.54  1w
 Joe Mennie         28   6  79   0  2.82  2w
 Kane Richardson    30   8  99   4  3.30  3w
 Travis Head         6   1  20   0  3.33
 Conor McInerney     1   0   7   0  7.00

 ............................................................
 South Australia  1st innings
 Conor McInerney  lbw Andrew Fekete                        12
 Jake Weatherald  b Tom Rogers                             22
 Callum Ferguson  c Jake Doran b Simon Milenko             51
 Travis Head      b Tom Rogers                              4
 Jake Lehmann     b Tom Rogers                             15
 Tom Cooper       c Matthew Wade b Jackson Bird            33
 Alex Carey       c Matthew Wade b Simon Milenko            8
 Joe Mennie       c Jake Doran b Jackson Bird               6
 Kane Richardson  c Jake Doran b Sam Rainbird              32
 Nick Winter      c Jordan Silk b Tom Rogers               18
 Daniel Worrall   Not Out                                   1
 Extras           12b 4lb 4nb 0pen 5w                      25
 Total            (68.3 overs)                    227 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-19 McInerney, 2-51 Weatherald, 3-59 Head, 4-90 Lehmann, 5-151 Cooper, 6-165 Carey, 7-166 Ferguson, 8-180 Mennie, 9-221 Richardson, 10-227 Winter

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Jackson Bird     19   4  58   2  3.05  4nb
 Andrew Fekete    14   3  48   1  3.43  1w
 Sam Rainbird     17   3  38   1  2.24  1w
 Tom Rogers     14.3   3  58   4  4.00  2w
 Simon Milenko     4   2   9   2  2.25

 ..............................................................
 Tasmania  2nd innings
 Jordan Silk    b Joe Mennie                                 53
 Alex Doolan    lbw Joe Mennie                               17
 Beau Webster   c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall                18
 Jake Doran     lbw Nick Winter                               2
 George Bailey  b Daniel Worrall                              0
 Matthew Wade   c Jake Weatherald b Daniel Worrall            0
 Simon Milenko  c Nick Winter b Kane Richardson              33
 Tom Rogers     b Nick Winter                                 0
 Sam Rainbird   Not Out                                      12
 Jackson Bird   b Kane Richardson                             4
 Andrew Fekete  c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall                 8
 Extras         6b 9lb 1nb 0pen 1w                           17
 Total          (50.2 overs)                        164 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-41 Doolan, 2-83 Silk, 3-94 Webster, 4-94 Doran, 5-94 Bailey, 6-99 Wade, 7-100 Rogers, 8-145 Milenko, 9-151 Bird, 10-164 Fekete

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Daniel Worrall   12.2   5  17   4  1.38
 Nick Winter        12   3  42   2  3.50
 Joe Mennie         13   4  35   2  2.69  1nb
 Kane Richardson    13   1  55   2  4.23  1w

 ............................................................
 South Australia  2nd innings
 Conor McInerney  c Beau Webster b Sam Rainbird            19
 Jake Weatherald  c Beau Webster b Sam Rainbird            17
 Callum Ferguson  lbw Andrew Fekete                        11
 Travis Head      c Beau Webster b Sam Rainbird           145
 Jake Lehmann     lbw Andrew Fekete                         7
 Tom Cooper       c Simon Milenko b Jackson Bird           38
 Alex Carey       b Simon Milenko                           6
 Joe Mennie       b Jackson Bird                           29
 Kane Richardson  c Alex Doolan b Jackson Bird              0
 Nick Winter      b Jackson Bird                           25
 Daniel Worrall   Not Out                                   0
 Extras           1b 11lb 5nb 0pen 0w                      17
 Total            (87.1 overs)                    314 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-35 McInerney, 2-50 Ferguson, 3-54 Weatherald, 4-69 Lehmann, 5-184 Cooper, 6-200 Carey, 7-255 Mennie, 8-255 Richardson, 9-312 Head, 10-314 Winter

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Jackson Bird   24.1   7  64   4  2.65  1nb
 Andrew Fekete    20   5  75   2  3.75
 Sam Rainbird     23   3  86   3  3.74  4nb
 Tom Rogers        9   2  43   0  4.78
 Simon Milenko    10   4  29   1  2.90
 Beau Webster      1   0   5   0  5.00

 ...................................
 Umpire         Michael Graham-Smith
 Umpire         Anthony Wilds
 Match Referee  Robert Parry
