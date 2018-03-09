UPDATE 6-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Mar 9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between Queensland and Western Australia on Thursday at Brisbane, Australia Queensland win by 211 runs Queensland 1st innings Lachlan Pfeffer c Josh Inglis b Liam Guthrie 5 Matthew Renshaw c Simon Mackin b Matthew Kelly 3 Marnus Labuschagne c Jonathan Wells b Ashton Agar 23 Charlie Hemphrey Not Out 103 Sam Heazlett c Josh Inglis b Ashton Agar 18 Jimmy Peirson c Liam Guthrie b Simon Mackin 8 Michael Neser b Simon Mackin 9 Mark Steketee c Marcus Stoinis b Simon Mackin 4 Jack Wildermuth b D'Arcy Short 4 Mitchell Swepson c Ashton Turner b Matthew Kelly 15 Luke Feldman c Ashton Agar b D'Arcy Short 52 Extras 0b 10lb 6nb 0pen 3w 19 Total (84.4 overs) 263 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Pfeffer, 2-16 Renshaw, 3-63 Labuschagne, 4-91 Heazlett, 5-110 Peirson, 6-127 Neser, 7-138 Steketee, 8-146 Wildermuth, 9-176 Swepson, 10-263 Feldman Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Matthew Kelly 22 7 57 2 2.59 Liam Guthrie 7 1 30 1 4.29 1w Simon Mackin 16 1 61 3 3.81 2w 3nb Marcus Stoinis 10 5 20 0 2.00 3nb Ashton Agar 26 4 70 2 2.69 D'Arcy Short 3.4 1 15 2 4.09 .................................................................. Western Australia 1st innings Josh Philippe c Marnus Labuschagne b Luke Feldman 1 D'Arcy Short c (Sub) b Michael Neser 38 Jonathan Wells c Jimmy Peirson b Jack Wildermuth 15 Marcus Stoinis lbw Michael Neser 13 Ashton Turner c Jimmy Peirson b Mark Steketee 29 Hilton Cartwright c Matthew Renshaw b Mitchell Swepson 22 Ashton Agar c Sam Heazlett b Jack Wildermuth 11 Josh Inglis Not Out 39 Matthew Kelly st Jimmy Peirson b Mitchell Swepson 24 Liam Guthrie c Charlie Hemphrey b Mitchell Swepson 12 Extras 1b 1lb 4nb 0pen 1w 7 Total (54.4 overs) 211 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Philippe, 2-58 Short, 3-58 Wells, 4-88 Stoinis, 5-123 Cartwright, 6-125 Turner, 7-142 Agar, 8-189 Kelly, 9-211 Guthrie Did Not Bat : Mackin Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Michael Neser 13 1 61 2 4.69 Luke Feldman 9 2 30 1 3.33 3nb Mark Steketee 9 2 41 1 4.56 Jack Wildermuth 10 2 23 2 2.30 1w 1nb Mitchell Swepson 13.4 0 54 3 3.95 ............................................................ Queensland 2nd innings Lachlan Pfeffer c D'Arcy Short b Matthew Kelly 25 Matthew Renshaw Not Out 143 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Marcus Stoinis 2 Charlie Hemphrey Not Out 68 Extras 3b 3lb 7nb 0pen 1w 14 Total (64.0 overs) 252 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-64 Pfeffer, 2-77 Labuschagne Did Not Bat : Heazlett, Wildermuth, Peirson, Neser, Steketee, Swepson, Feldman Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Matthew Kelly 16 4 31 1 1.94 Liam Guthrie 16 2 73 0 4.56 Marcus Stoinis 9 1 26 1 2.89 4nb Simon Mackin 9 0 53 0 5.89 1w 3nb Ashton Agar 13 0 58 0 4.46 D'Arcy Short 1 0 5 0 5.00 ...................................................................... Western Australia 2nd innings Josh Philippe c Marnus Labuschagne b Michael Neser 6 D'Arcy Short c Jimmy Peirson b Michael Neser 7 Jonathan Wells c Jimmy Peirson b Luke Feldman 2 Marcus Stoinis c Charlie Hemphrey b Michael Neser 0 Ashton Turner lbw Jack Wildermuth 19 Hilton Cartwright c Jimmy Peirson b Jack Wildermuth 12 Ashton Agar c Marnus Labuschagne b Mitchell Swepson 18 Josh Inglis c Jimmy Peirson b Jack Wildermuth 0 Matthew Kelly c Marnus Labuschagne b Jack Wildermuth 1 Liam Guthrie c Charlie Hemphrey b Luke Feldman 16 Simon Mackin Not Out 2 Extras 0b 0lb 4nb 5pen 1w 10 Total (38.2 overs) 93 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-12 Philippe, 2-15 Wells, 3-15 Short, 4-16 Stoinis, 5-43 Turner, 6-50 Cartwright, 7-50 Inglis, 8-52 Kelly, 9-81 Guthrie, 10-93 Agar Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Michael Neser 12 1 41 3 3.42 Luke Feldman 9 2 13 2 1.44 1w 1nb Mark Steketee 4 1 7 0 1.75 Jack Wildermuth 12 3 25 4 2.08 3nb Mitchell Swepson 1.2 0 2 1 1.50 ......................... Umpire Phillip Gillespie Umpire John Ward