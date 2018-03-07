UPDATE 5-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Mar 7 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between Victoria and New South Wales on Monday at Melbourne, Australia Victoria win by 23 runs Victoria 1st innings Travis Dean c Peter Nevill b Steve O'Keefe 6 Marcus Harris c Peter Nevill b Harry Conway 109 Glenn Maxwell c Kurtis Patterson b Steve O'Keefe 8 Will Pucovski c Sean Abbott b Steve O'Keefe 2 Aaron Finch c Moises Henriques b Steve O'Keefe 0 Cameron White lbw Steve O'Keefe 23 Seb Gotch c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 28 Chris Tremain c Harry Conway b Steve O'Keefe 7 Peter Siddle c Param Uppal b Steve O'Keefe 4 Scott Boland c Peter Nevill b Steve O'Keefe 4 Fawad Ahmed Not Out 1 Extras 5b 1lb 0nb 0pen 1w 7 Total (75.4 overs) 199 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-37 Dean, 2-53 Maxwell, 3-71 Pucovski, 4-75 Finch, 5-125 White, 6-161 Harris, 7-176 Tremain, 8-184 Siddle, 9-197 Gotch, 10-199 Boland Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 11 4 18 0 1.64 Harry Conway 10 2 28 1 2.80 Steve O'Keefe 32.4 7 77 8 2.36 Param Uppal 14 4 40 0 2.86 Sean Abbott 8 1 30 1 3.75 1w .............................................................. New South Wales 1st innings Nick Larkin lbw Peter Siddle 2 Daniel Hughes b Chris Tremain 30 Ed Cowan c Cameron White b Glenn Maxwell 5 Kurtis Patterson c Glenn Maxwell b Chris Tremain 43 Sean Abbott c Marcus Harris b Fawad Ahmed 0 Moises Henriques lbw Scott Boland 24 Param Uppal lbw Peter Siddle 24 Peter Nevill c Travis Dean b Fawad Ahmed 0 Trent Copeland lbw Scott Boland 29 Steve O'Keefe c Glenn Maxwell b Fawad Ahmed 8 Harry Conway Not Out 0 Extras 4b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w 6 Total (55.1 overs) 171 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-8 Larkin, 2-29 Cowan, 3-51 Hughes, 4-54 Abbott, 5-85 Henriques, 6-111 Patterson, 7-112 Nevill, 8-154 Copeland, 9-171 Uppal, 10-171 O'Keefe Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Peter Siddle 11 3 39 2 3.55 Chris Tremain 10 3 37 2 3.70 Glenn Maxwell 11 1 39 1 3.55 Fawad Ahmed 13.1 4 32 3 2.43 Scott Boland 10 4 18 2 1.80 ............................................................... Victoria 2nd innings Travis Dean c Nick Larkin b Sean Abbott 106 Marcus Harris c Nick Larkin b Trent Copeland 4 Glenn Maxwell lbw Sean Abbott 33 Will Pucovski Retired Not Out 4 Aaron Finch lbw Trent Copeland 14 Cameron White b Trent Copeland 0 Seb Gotch b Trent Copeland 25 Peter Siddle b Steve O'Keefe 28 Daniel Christian b Moises Henriques 22 Chris Tremain c Steve O'Keefe b Trent Copeland 9 Scott Boland b Steve O'Keefe 13 Fawad Ahmed Not Out 2 Extras 0b 16lb 2nb 0pen 2w 20 Total (103.1 overs) 280 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Harris, 2-58 Maxwell, 3-93 Finch, 4-97 White, 5-156 Gotch, 6-211 Siddle, 7-252 Christian, 8-256 Dean, 9-278 Boland, 10-280 Tremain Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Steve O'Keefe 32 4 75 2 2.34 Trent Copeland 24.1 9 59 5 2.44 Sean Abbott 20 3 59 2 2.95 2w 2nb Harry Conway 11 1 32 0 2.91 Moises Henriques 11 2 26 1 2.36 Param Uppal 5 0 13 0 2.60 ............................................................. New South Wales 2nd innings Nick Larkin c Cameron White b Fawad Ahmed 45 Daniel Hughes Hit Wicket b Peter Siddle 59 Ed Cowan st Seb Gotch b Fawad Ahmed 6 Kurtis Patterson Run Out Glenn Maxwell 53 Moises Henriques lbw Peter Siddle 49 Param Uppal b Chris Tremain 5 Peter Nevill st Seb Gotch b Fawad Ahmed 26 Steve O'Keefe c Peter Siddle b Chris Tremain 23 Trent Copeland c Seb Gotch b Fawad Ahmed 3 Sean Abbott b Fawad Ahmed 4 Harry Conway Not Out 0 Extras 4b 8lb 0nb 0pen 0w 12 Total (101.5 overs) 285 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-83 Larkin, 2-89 Cowan, 3-157 Hughes, 4-180 Patterson, 5-199 Uppal, 6-241 Henriques, 7-274 O'Keefe, 8-280 Copeland, 9-284 Abbott, 10-285 Nevill Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Peter Siddle 21 3 56 2 2.67 Chris Tremain 21 3 54 2 2.57 Glenn Maxwell 10 1 32 0 3.20 Scott Boland 24 6 34 0 1.42 Fawad Ahmed 24.5 0 94 5 3.79 Cameron White 1 0 3 0 3.00 .............................. Umpire Gerard Abood Umpire Simon Lightbody Match Referee David Talalla