March 6, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 6-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Mar  9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of  between Queensland and Western Australia on Thursday at Brisbane, Australia

Queensland win by 211 runs

 Queensland  1st innings
 Lachlan Pfeffer     c Josh Inglis b Liam Guthrie               5
 Matthew Renshaw     c Simon Mackin b Matthew Kelly             3
 Marnus Labuschagne  c Jonathan Wells b Ashton Agar            23
 Charlie Hemphrey    Not Out                                  103
 Sam Heazlett        c Josh Inglis b Ashton Agar               18
 Jimmy Peirson       c Liam Guthrie b Simon Mackin              8
 Michael Neser       b Simon Mackin                             9
 Mark Steketee       c Marcus Stoinis b Simon Mackin            4
 Jack Wildermuth     b D'Arcy Short                             4
 Mitchell Swepson    c Ashton Turner b Matthew Kelly           15
 Luke Feldman        c Ashton Agar b D'Arcy Short              52
 Extras              0b 10lb 6nb 0pen 3w                       19
 Total               (84.4 overs)                     263 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Pfeffer, 2-16 Renshaw, 3-63 Labuschagne, 4-91 Heazlett, 5-110 Peirson, 6-127 Neser, 7-138 Steketee, 8-146 Wildermuth, 9-176 Swepson, 10-263 Feldman

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Matthew Kelly    22   7  57   2  2.59
 Liam Guthrie      7   1  30   1  4.29  1w
 Simon Mackin     16   1  61   3  3.81  2w 3nb
 Marcus Stoinis   10   5  20   0  2.00  3nb
 Ashton Agar      26   4  70   2  2.69
 D'Arcy Short    3.4   1  15   2  4.09

 ..................................................................
 Western Australia  1st innings
 Josh Philippe      c Marnus Labuschagne b Luke Feldman           1
 D'Arcy Short       c (Sub) b Michael Neser                      38
 Jonathan Wells     c Jimmy Peirson b Jack Wildermuth            15
 Marcus Stoinis     lbw Michael Neser                            13
 Ashton Turner      c Jimmy Peirson b Mark Steketee              29
 Hilton Cartwright  c Matthew Renshaw b Mitchell Swepson         22
 Ashton Agar        c Sam Heazlett b Jack Wildermuth             11
 Josh Inglis        Not Out                                      39
 Matthew Kelly      st Jimmy Peirson b Mitchell Swepson          24
 Liam Guthrie       c Charlie Hemphrey b Mitchell Swepson        12
 Extras             1b 1lb 4nb 0pen 1w                            7
 Total              (54.4 overs)                           211 decl
Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Philippe, 2-58 Short, 3-58 Wells, 4-88 Stoinis, 5-123 Cartwright, 6-125 Turner, 7-142 Agar, 8-189 Kelly, 9-211 Guthrie
Did Not Bat : Mackin

 Bowling             Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Michael Neser       13   1  61   2  4.69
 Luke Feldman         9   2  30   1  3.33  3nb
 Mark Steketee        9   2  41   1  4.56
 Jack Wildermuth     10   2  23   2  2.30  1w 1nb
 Mitchell Swepson  13.4   0  54   3  3.95

 ............................................................
 Queensland  2nd innings
 Lachlan Pfeffer     c D'Arcy Short b Matthew Kelly        25
 Matthew Renshaw     Not Out                              143
 Marnus Labuschagne  lbw Marcus Stoinis                     2
 Charlie Hemphrey    Not Out                               68
 Extras              3b 3lb 7nb 0pen 1w                    14
 Total               (64.0 overs)                    252 decl
Fall of Wickets : 1-64 Pfeffer, 2-77 Labuschagne
Did Not Bat : Heazlett, Wildermuth, Peirson, Neser, Steketee, Swepson, Feldman

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Matthew Kelly   16   4  31   1  1.94
 Liam Guthrie    16   2  73   0  4.56
 Marcus Stoinis   9   1  26   1  2.89  4nb
 Simon Mackin     9   0  53   0  5.89  1w 3nb
 Ashton Agar     13   0  58   0  4.46
 D'Arcy Short     1   0   5   0  5.00

 ......................................................................
 Western Australia  2nd innings
 Josh Philippe      c Marnus Labuschagne b Michael Neser              6
 D'Arcy Short       c Jimmy Peirson b Michael Neser                   7
 Jonathan Wells     c Jimmy Peirson b Luke Feldman                    2
 Marcus Stoinis     c Charlie Hemphrey b Michael Neser                0
 Ashton Turner      lbw Jack Wildermuth                              19
 Hilton Cartwright  c Jimmy Peirson b Jack Wildermuth                12
 Ashton Agar        c Marnus Labuschagne b Mitchell Swepson          18
 Josh Inglis        c Jimmy Peirson b Jack Wildermuth                 0
 Matthew Kelly      c Marnus Labuschagne b Jack Wildermuth            1
 Liam Guthrie       c Charlie Hemphrey b Luke Feldman                16
 Simon Mackin       Not Out                                           2
 Extras             0b 0lb 4nb 5pen 1w                               10
 Total              (38.2 overs)                             93 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-12 Philippe, 2-15 Wells, 3-15 Short, 4-16 Stoinis, 5-43 Turner, 6-50 Cartwright, 7-50 Inglis, 8-52 Kelly, 9-81 Guthrie, 10-93 Agar

 Bowling            Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Michael Neser      12   1  41   3  3.42
 Luke Feldman        9   2  13   2  1.44  1w 1nb
 Mark Steketee       4   1   7   0  1.75
 Jack Wildermuth    12   3  25   4  2.08  3nb
 Mitchell Swepson  1.2   0   2   1  1.50

 .........................
 Umpire  Phillip Gillespie
 Umpire  John Ward
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
