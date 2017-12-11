FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Al Hasan replaces Rahim as Bangladesh test captain
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
New York Blast
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 11, 2017 / 3:25 AM / a day ago

Al Hasan replaces Rahim as Bangladesh test captain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bangladesh have named all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as test captain in place of Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of the two-match test series against Sri Lanka in January, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Sunday.

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan plays a ball against England during their fifth day of the second test cricket match of the series, in Dhaka March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

Shakib previously led the team for nine tests from 2009 to 2011 and took over the Twenty20 captaincy during the South Africa tour in October, where Bangladesh capitulated in both test matches with Mushfiqur at the helm.

Batsman Tamim Iqbal remains vice-captain of the Twenty20 side but was replaced by all-rounder Mahmudullah in the test squad. Pacer Mashrafe Mortaza keeps his role as captain of the one-day international side.

“We have decided to change the test captain. Shakib will be our new test skipper from the upcoming series and Mahmudullah will be the vice-captain of the side,” BCB president Nazmul Hasan told reporters on Sunday.

The visitors failed to notch a single victory in South Africa, leading to head coach Chandika Hathurusingha’s resignation.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.