July 19, 2019 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cricket: Bangladesh captain Mortaza out of Sri Lanka ODIs due to injury

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Files

(Reuters) - Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been ruled out of their one-day international series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury, the country’s cricket board (BCB) said on Friday.

Fast bowler Mortaza sustained the injury during the team’s final net session at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka, with Bangladesh set to depart for Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been named captain for the three-match ODI series, which begins on July 26 in Colombo.

“Mortaza injured his left hamstring during training today,” BCB senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement.

“It is a recurrent injury that could take around three to four weeks to recover from. Therefore, he is ruled out from participation in sporting activity for a month.”

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

