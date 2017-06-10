FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 10, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 months ago

De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad

1 Min Read

Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Fifth One Day International cricket match - SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa - 10/2/17 - Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva reacts.Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.

Perera suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's stunning seven-wicket victory over defending champions India at the Oval.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Dhananjaya de Silva as a replacement player for Kusal Perera in the Sri Lanka squad for the tournament," the ICC said.

The 25-year-old De Silva, a top-order batsman and off-spinner, has played 16 ODIs, scoring 334 runs and taking four wickets.

Sri Lanka play Pakistan in their last Group B game in Cardiff on Monday needing victory to reach the semi-finals.

All four teams in the group are level on two points from two matches.

Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.