Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan’s Hasan Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin with team mates Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the Champions Trophy for the first time on Sunday.

A century by Fakhar Zaman and a devastating bowling display by Pakistan ended India's hopes of becoming the first team to capture the title three times.