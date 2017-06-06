FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raees replaces injured Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad
June 6, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 2 months ago

Raees replaces injured Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad

2 Min Read

REUTERS - Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.

Riaz suffered an ankle injury during Pakistan's defeat to arch-rivals India in their Group B clash on Sunday. The 31-year-old left the field in the 46th over of India's innings and scans confirmed he had suffered a deltoid ligament complex injury.

Raees has never featured in a one-day international for Pakistan but made his debut for the national side in the Twenty20 format against West Indies last year.

The 25-year-old Karachi-based bowler was the third-highest wicket-taker in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League earlier this year. He has also racked up an impressive tally of 64 wickets in 42 matches in List A cricket at an economy rate of 4.77.

Pakistan, who lost by 124 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-shortened match against India, next face South Africa in their second group game at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

