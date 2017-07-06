FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 10:02 AM / a month ago

Cricket: England win toss, bat first vs South Africa

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root, leading the side for the first time, won the toss and opted to bat in the first test against South Africa at Lord's on Thursday.

England picked spinner Liam Dawson, while Keaton Jennings will open the batting with former skipper Alastair Cook and Gary Ballance returns at number three.

South Africa, captained by Dean Elgar in the absence of Faf du Plessis, named all-rounder Theunis de Bruyn at number six and opener Heino Kuhn makes his test debut.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John O'Brien

