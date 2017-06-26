FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
English County Championship gears up for day-night games
June 26, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 2 months ago

English County Championship gears up for day-night games

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nine day-night English County Championship matches start on Monday in a bid to help England players adapt to the conditions ahead of their first floodlit test match against West Indies in August.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved in November for a round of four-day Championship fixtures to be played on a day-night basis, using pink balls with black seams.

The ECB is hoping the new format becomes a regular feature of the English domestic calendar.

Australia have hosted three day-night tests and the other pink-ball test match was Pakistan v West Indies in Dubai.

England are due to play a day-night test in Adelaide in December as part of the 2017-18 Ashes series against Australia.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

