FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Cricket-Roland-Jones to make England test debut at The Oval
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
July 26, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 14 days ago

Cricket-Roland-Jones to make England test debut at The Oval

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Middlesex right-arm seamer Toby Roland-Jones will make his England test debut against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday after Mark Wood was ruled out with a heel injury.

The 29-year-old has one limited overs cap for England, and captain Joe Root said Roland-Jones would be keen to take his chance in the third game of the four-match series, which is level at 1-1.

"Toby has looked good in the lead-up to the first two matches in practice and he's had a good couple of years," said Root. "He'll be desperate to show what he can do with the red ball."

After a convincing win in his first test as England skipper, Root's captaincy came in for criticism after England were thrashed by 340 runs in the second test at Trent Bridge, and he said the team were eager to make amends.

"The most important thing is that we learn from the experience and make sure we improve," Root said. "It's a settled dressing room that is desperate to get better and know that we are a better side than we performed last week.

"We have to bounce back strongly and it's important we put in a strong performance."

The match will be the 100th test at the Oval -- making it the fourth ground to reach that milestone after Lord's, Melbourne and Sydney. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Julian Shea)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.