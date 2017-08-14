Ashwin, Pujara to play for English counties

Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Third Test Match - Pallekele, Sri Lanka - August 13, 2017 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

LONDON (Reuters) - Ravi Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara will play English county cricket this year ahead of India’s tour next summer, India’s chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said on Monday.

Spinner Ashwin, who has not previously played in England, has been cleared by the BCCI to play for Worcestershire while batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to return to Nottinghamshire.

“Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin will be playing county cricket. Ashwin is part of other formats too, so it is a blessing in disguise for both of them because we will have a full-fledged tour of five Tests in England next year,” Prasad said in Pallekele.