Roland-Jones to miss rest of the season through injury

LONDON (Reuters) - Middlesex said on Friday that England pace bowler Toby Roland-Jones will miss the remainder of the domestic season with a stress facture.

Roland-Jones was a strong contender to be named in the national side for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, having taken 17 wickets in his first four tests for England.

However, the stress fracture to his lower back will mean he will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

England name their squad for the five-test series next Wednesday at The Oval.

A Middlesex statement revealed the results of Roland-Jones’s scan which took place on Thursday, with damage to his L5 vertebra (lower back) identified.

Roland-Jones did play for Middlesex in their county championship win over Lancashire this week, taking two wickets in the first innings before being withdrawn.