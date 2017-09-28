FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-England put Stokes's selection on hold after arrest
September 28, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 19 days ago

Cricket-England put Stokes's selection on hold after arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - England all-rounder Ben Stokes will not be considered for international selection until further notice after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, the ECB said on Thursday.

The announcement came a day after Stokes was included in England’s squad for the Ashes tour of Australia starting in November.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said both Stokes and opener Alex Hales, who will also not be considered for selection, remained on full pay pending further investigation into the incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday.

Hales was with Stokes, who was released without charge on Monday, at the time of the incident. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

