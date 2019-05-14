Sports News
May 14, 2019 / 10:49 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Cricket: India's Lakshmi becomes first female ICC match referee

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s GS Lakshmi has become the first female match referee after the International Cricket Council (ICC) named the 51-year-old in its list of elite match officials on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Australian Claire Polosak became the first woman to officiate in a men’s one-day international in the final of the World Cricket League Division 2 in Windhoek.

“We are committed to ensuring greater gender parity among our officials, but all appointments are made purely on merit,” Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees, said in a statement.

Australian Eloise Sheridan, who was the reserve umpire for two matches in the men’s Big Bash League 2018-19, has joined Polosak on the ICC Development Panel of Umpires as its eighth member, the world governing body said.

“Elevation is as a result of a thorough evaluation process that identifies the most talented match officials breaking through to an international level,” Griffth added.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below