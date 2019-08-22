Cricket: Rathour to replace Bangar as India's batting coach

Cricket - India v Australia - India team practice session - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 03/03/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli bats with teammates in the nets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(Reuters) - Former opener Vikram Rathour is to replace Sanjay Bangar as India’s batting coach, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

The 50-year-old Rathour played six tests and seven ODIs for India between 1996-97 and has previously held the senior national selector’s role.

“Vikram Rathour has got enough experience and we are convinced with his skill sets (as a coach),” BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told reporters.

“The team management had their own views but looking ahead we felt there should be some freshness in the support staff.”