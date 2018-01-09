FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BCCI gives Yusuf Pathan backdated doping ban
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Breakingviews
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 9, 2018 / 9:17 AM / in 2 days

BCCI gives Yusuf Pathan backdated doping ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Batsman Yusuf Pathan has received a five-month ban due to a doping violation but will be free to play from Monday after it was backdated to August, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) has said.

India's Yusuf Pathan celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth one-day international cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The 35-year-old, who played the last of his 57 one-day internationals in 2012 but has been active in domestic cricket, “inadvertently ingested” a prohibited substance to treat an upper respiratory tract infection, the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

A urine sample collected last year tested positive for terbutaline, which features in the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of prohibited substances.

He was provisionally suspended in October and the board, convinced by the player’s explanation, backdated the start of his five-month suspension to mid-August.

“Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan’s explanation ... and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results.”

Pathan, whose six-hitting ability and tidy off-spin bowling made him a limited-overs asset, is free to play from Monday.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.