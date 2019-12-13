Five Australians in top bracket for IPL auction

Britain Cricket - Australia Nets - Edgbaston - 1/6/17 Australia's Chris Lynn during nets Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Five Australians are among seven overseas cricketers who have enlisted themselves at the highest base price of 20 million rupees (about $279,000) for the Indian Premier League auction next week, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.

Australian fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell and batsman Chris Lynn will be in the top bracket for Thursday’s auction in Kolkata for the 13th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament.

No Indian players have opted for the highest base price with experienced South African paceman Dale Steyn and Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews rounding out the list.

Robin Uthappa was the only Indian player among the 10 that have opted for the next bracket of 15 million rupees, which also includes England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan.

Auction for the 2020 IPL, which is typically held during the months of April and May, will see a total of 332 cricketers going under the hammer with the eight franchises looking to add players to the ones they have already retained.

($1 = 71.7700 Indian rupees)