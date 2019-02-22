Cricket: BCCI to ask ICC to sever ties with nations supporting terror

FILE PHOTO: A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to ask the International Cricket Council to sever ties with any nation from where “terrorism emanates”, the chief administrator of the BCCI said on Friday.

The move comes following last week’s attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based militants, on Indian forces in disputed Kashmir which killed at least 40 paramilitary troopers.

The attack has further soured relations between the arch rivals and led to calls within India for the country to sever all sporting ties with Pakistan.

“We are writing to ICC expressing our concerns about the attack that has taken place,” Vinod Rai, the chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that is running Indian cricket, told reporters in New Delhi.

“We’re telling the cricketing community that in future we must sever ties with nations from which such terror emanates.”