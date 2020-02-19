Pujara joins Gloucestershire for six matches

Cricket - England v India - Fourth Test - Ageas Bowl, West End, Britain - August 31, 2018 India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - India’s test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has signed a short-term deal with Gloucestershire to play six County Championship matches for them, the club said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old does not feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on March 29, and will instead join the promoted county who will be playing in Division One for the first time since 2005.

“Cheteshwar is a player with great temperament who will add international experience to the squad,” Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson said in a statement.

Pujara had earlier played county cricket for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

“I have really enjoyed the experience of coming over to the UK and playing county cricket over the last few years and I am looking forward to building on that whilst continuing to improve my game,” said India’s number three batsman.